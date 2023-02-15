Life may be getting harder, but getting harder is getting cheaper

Citizen Reporter

There is no escaping the fact that the cost of living has us in a chokehold. And just when you think things are bad, they quickly go from bad to worse in terms of the cost of basic necessities. Inflation is not affecting all sectors, however, as the pharmaceutical industry has noted a drop in the price of erectile dysfunction (ED) medication.

According to Pharma Dynamics, a major supplier of ED medication in SA, until recently, the high price of ED medication has been an issue for many.

However, increased generic competition has seen prices drop by an average of 33% in the last 11 years.

“Generics on the market are now selling at an average price of R80 (including VAT) for a pack of four,” explained the pharmaceutical company.

Why is the price of erectile dysfunction medication dropping?

A number of variables (such as dispensing fees, which differ from pharmacy to pharmacy) affect the final cost a patient pays but consumers can expect to pay a lot less this year.

Fadhl Solomon, Men’s Health Category Manager for Pharma Dynamics, also said that once generic ED medication entered the market a few years ago, prices began to drop steadily.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about erectile dysfunction

“Currently, there are 10 different generic ED brands available to SA patients, with more expected to follow in the coming months. We want to make treatment of ED as convenient, cost-effective and discreet as possible,” commented Solomon.

ED in South Africa

According to Pharma Dynamics, the company was the first to launch a generic equivalent of the originator to the SA market in 2012. As it stands, the size of the local market for ED medication on prescription continues to grow and is currently valued at R250m.

Erectile dysfunction affects an estimated 4 in 10 men over the age of 40, but Solomon says the figure is likely to be higher since patients are often too embarrassed to report it to their doctor.

“Erectile dysfunction refers to a man’s inability to get an erection that’s firm enough to have sex.

“In many cases, ED is linked to hypertension (high blood pressure), heart disease or diabetes, which are often as a result of obesity, smoking or drinking too much alcohol. Therefore, ED may be a symptom of other underlying health concerns. It’s part of the body’s internal warning system telling you that all is not well,” commented Solomon.

He encouraged all men that suffer from ED to ask their doctor for a thorough physical examination to get to the root cause of their dysfunction.

READ NEXT: The hard truth about the P SHOT (penis shot)

*Compiled by Kaunda Selisho