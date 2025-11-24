Early warnings women should not ignore this festive season

Tis the season to be jolly, but women must not forget their health and wellness, says gynaecologist Dr Zanele Ngwenya.

It’s the festive season and, of course, time to be jolly. However, it’s also the time of year when women should consider their health and wellness, said obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Zanele Ngwenya. Too many women brush off early as holiday fatigue or too much Christmas cake.

Ignoring them can delay treatment when early intervention makes all the difference, shared Dr Ngwenya of Medicare24.

She said that persistent bloating is one of the most common and most overlooked early indicators of trouble brewing. Women often blame festive food and long lunches, but it can be the first sign of ovarian conditions. “If you constantly feel bloated, or you get full very quickly, and it lasts for more than a week or two, it needs attention,” she said. “Ovarian cancer often starts with that persistent bloated feeling, especially if it comes with unexplained weight loss. Growing fibroids and endometriosis can also show up that way.”

Lower back pain that just won’t go away is also something to watch. Dr Ngwenya said that the cause is not always muscular. “If the back pain comes with painful urination, for example, it may be a urinary tract infection,” she said. “If the infection travels to the kidneys, it becomes a kidney infection and that usually needs hospital care. It can also be an STI if there is vaginal discharge.”

Sexual health symptoms often get dismissed over the holidays, either because women feel embarrassed or assume it is stress, said Dr Ngwenya. Pain during sex can be an early warning sign. “If it happens once, that can be normal,” she said. “If it happens often, it may be infection, it may be endometriosis, or it may be related to perimenopause or menopause because vaginal dryness becomes severe for many women.”

Bleeding after sex is another red flag. Women often assume it is from vigorous intercourse, but Dr Ngwenya said that it needs a proper check. “It can be an infection of the cervix or an early sign of cervical cancer,” she said.

A missed period is also not something to shelve until January. “The most obvious reason is pregnancy, but thyroid issues or polycystic ovarian syndrome can also cause a skipped cycle,” she said. Conversely, abnormal bleeding is a concern many women downplay, too.

Festive stress or hormones usually get blamed, noted the doctor. “If your period is heavier than usual or you see clots, it must be examined,” she said. “It can be cervical or endometrial cancer. It can also be an early pregnancy complication, including a miscarriage women may not yet realise is happening.”

She added that any bleeding after menopause is an urgent warning sign. “Once you reach menopause, you should never bleed again. Any bleeding at that stage must be checked because it can be endometrial or cervical cancer.”

Pregnant women, she said, also tend to overlook symptoms during this time of year. Headaches, blurry vision or dizziness might feel like dehydration or too much sun, but can signal hypertension-related complications. “Pre-eclampsia often starts with a persistent headache or visual changes,” she said.

Dr Negwenya added that many expectant mothers get busy with family activities and stop paying attention to foetal movement. “Reduced foetal movement should never be ignored,” she said.

Swelling during pregnancy is another sign often dismissed as a long day on your feet. “Swelling of the face, feet or legs can be the first sign of hypertension in pregnancy,” she said.

Dr Ngwenya said the festive season should not become the reason women delay seeking care. Early warnings are often soft and easy to rationalise, but the consequences of waiting can be severe.

