Hypertension: ‘The silent killer’ – Why you need to know your blood pressure today

The prolonged effects of untreated high blood pressure are too serious to ignore.

Although some people don’t notice specific symptoms, others may experience signs of high blood pressure. Picture: iStock

Do you know your blood pressure reading? If not, it might be time to find out.

Dr Zelda Brits, a general practitioner at Netcare Medicross Roodepoort, warns that hypertension, often dubbed “the silent killer,” can go undetected for years, quietly causing damage to the body. By the time symptoms arise, significant harm may have already occurred, potentially leading to a serious health crisis.

“One of the concerning aspects of this common, life-threatening condition is that many people are unaware they have it, hence the ominous nickname ‘the silent killer,’” she said.

“The prolonged effects of untreated high blood pressure are too serious to ignore.”

Signs and symptoms of hypertension

Although some people don’t notice specific symptoms, others may experience signs of high blood pressure. According to Brits, these can include:

Headaches

Shortness of breath

Nosebleeds

Dizziness

Chest pain

Blurred vision

Swollen feet

“These symptoms are often dismissed as just feeling off or blamed on a busy lifestyle. However, ignoring them could mean the first indication of dangerously high blood pressure is a stroke, heart attack, or heart failure. Long-term hypertension can even lead to kidney failure or vision loss,” she cautioned.

She stresses the importance of regular blood pressure checks as part of routine health assessments with your healthcare provider.

Understanding blood pressure and its risks

Blood pressure measures the force of blood against artery walls. When this pressure is consistently too high, it can cause serious damage over time.

Brits explained that hypertension risk factors can stem from lifestyle choices, genetics, medical conditions, or a combination of these.

Individuals with a family history of high blood pressure or conditions such as diabetes, sleep apnea, kidney disease, or high cholesterol, should inform their healthcare provider, as they are at increased risk. Ageing, pregnancy, and certain medications can also elevate blood pressure.

Medical practitioners work with hypertensive patients to manage their condition through lifestyle changes and medication when necessary. “Your GP will also screen for related conditions and recommend effective interventions,” said Brits.

Can hypertension be prevented?

Prevention is possible with proactive lifestyle choices. Brits advises:

Routine health check-ups, including blood pressure monitoring, are essential.

Brits recommends annual blood pressure checks for all adults, with more frequent checks for those with chronic conditions or risk factors. High-risk patients should also have yearly ECGs to evaluate heart health.

“Regular screening and early intervention can significantly reduce the risk of complications,” said Brits. “Even if you have existing health issues, your doctor can help you manage them and prevent further damage. Support is available for all our hypertensive patients.”

NOW READ: Cancer care revolutionised by WC oncology breakthrough