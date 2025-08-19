Rooibos and broccoli protect the heart

Biochemist Sinenhlanhla Mthembu reveals how rooibos and broccoli can help combat heart disease, a leading cause of death in South Africa.

Broccoli and rooibos, common food items in South Africa, have been found to help protect against the leading cause of death: heart disease.

This significant finding has emerged from research conducted by a young biochemist at North-West University’s (NWU) Mahikeng campus, Sinenhlanhla Mthembu. She embarked on a mission to explore the potential role of plant-based compounds in combating heart damage associated with metabolic disorders.

After dedicated research for her PhD degree, for which she graduated in July, Mthembu successfully demonstrated that both broccoli and rooibos possess the ability to protect the heart.

KwaZulu-Natal-born Mthembu, 27, had set herself on a research journey with a special focus.

She had people in mind and how this lifestyle disease had now begun to devastate rural communities due to changing lifestyles.

“I was motivated by a desire to tackle real health challenges that affect people’s lives,” Mthembu says.

“Heart disease and lipid-related disorders are major concerns, especially in South Africa, and I wanted to explore how everyday foods like rooibos and broccoli, foods many of us enjoy daily, can protect the heart.”

Mthembu’s study addressed the question why cardiovascular complications continue to rise, despite the availability of conventional therapies.

The findings point to affordable, plant-based interventions as a potential solution.

While the body naturally produces disease-fighting antioxidants such as coenzyme Q10, which is critical for heart health, metabolic complications such as dyslipidemia can disrupt these molecules, she says.

“Natural compounds such as aspalathin from rooibos and sulforaphane from broccoli can restore antioxidants, improve energy metabolism and shield heart cells from oxidative damage.

“This could improve outcomes for patients facing cardiovascular complications.”

Mthembu is grateful to the South African Medical Research Council that supported her during her studies. But she reserved special thanks to her mentor and supervisor, Prof Sithandiwe Mazibuko-Mbeje from the biochemistry department “who supported not only my lab work but also my dreams”.

NWU vice-chancellor and principal Prof Bismark Tyobeka spoke about the young scientist’s research work and how it would put NWU on the world map.

Noting Mthembu’s excellent research outcomes and alluding to her humble rural background, Tyobeka said, “one’s origins do not dictate one’s potential and destination”.

Cardiovascular disease top 3 causes of death in SA

According to Discovery, cardiovascular disease is one of the top three causes of death in South Africa, ahead of HIV/Aids and TB combined in terms of mortality.

The South African Heart Association said the disease was among the top three causes of death in sub-Saharan Africa.

Discovery said approximately 78 475 people die from heart disease annually, or about 215 deaths per day in South Africa.

