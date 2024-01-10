Is it really possible to delay your period?

A cocktail of gelatin and ibuprofen has been trending on TikTok lately. This is because the mixture is said to delay menstruation by a few hours, or even a few days. But is that really possible?

“I drank two ibuprofens and gelatin … and that stopped my period,” claims the rapper Cardi B in a 2019 interview. Although the video has been around for a long time, it recently came back into the news after a web user tried out this unusual cocktail to delay her menstrual period.

In a video, the TikToker, Alyssa Jeacoma, assures viewers that the cocktail supposedly worked for her.

“I don’t know who came up with this, but like it worked for 8 hours.”

So is this trick to delay your period myth or reality?

Ibuprofen has been shown to play a key role in delaying menstruation. “Anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen and naproxen reduce the production of prostaglandins,” obstetrician-gynecologist, Rebecca Russell, MD, told the Cleveland Clinic.

Prostaglandins are the substances that help trigger a woman’s monthly menstrual cycle. But taking ibuprofen can delay menstruation by up to a day or two, and the effects may differ from person to person. There’s no guarantee that it will work for everyone. On top of this, you’d need to take a significant amount of the anti-inflammatory to see the effects.

“Stopping a period would require a higher dose than any over-the-counter bottle recommends: about 800 milligrams of ibuprofen, every six hours, or 500 milligrams of naproxen, three times a day,” explains Dr Russell.

“This would have to be done very regularly and can lead to potential health risks, including kidney damage, stomach pain and ulcers, and even bleeding.

“As for gelatin, there is no scientific evidence that the beverage can delay menstruation – and the same goes for other so-called hacks spotted on social networks, such as lemon juice, lentils or apple cider vinegar.

“Drinking large amounts of gelatin may have some side effects, such as bloating or digestive distress,” warns Healthline.

In conclusion, if you want to delay the onset of your period, it’s best to talk to your doctor or gynecologist.

