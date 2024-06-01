Five practical ways for men to naturally boost their energy levels

A total of 4.3 million cases of chronic fatigue syndrome were diagnosed between 2021 and 2022 alone...

With fatigue becoming increasingly common, many people are feeling drained and exhausted.

According to Medical News Today, between 2021 and 2022 alone, 4.3 million cases of chronic fatigue syndrome were diagnosed.

This decline in energy impacts not only physical performance but also mental health, productivity, and overall well-being.

Rayno Vermeulen, National Sales Manager at Loock Pharmaceuticals, highlights simple, natural ways for South African men to regain their energy and vitality.

“Energy is key to living a fulfilling life. By making small changes to our lifestyle, we can significantly improve our cardiovascular health, sexual function, and overall sense of well-being.

“These changes not only help us feel better physically but also mentally, allowing us to tackle challenges and embrace life with renewed vigour,” Vermeulen said.

Five practical ways for men to naturally boost their energy levels:

Get moving

Regular exercise boosts energy levels by improving circulation, oxygenating cells, releasing endorphins, and reducing stress. You don’t need hours at the gym; short workout breaks, taking the stairs, or playing football with friends can make a big difference.

Prioritise sleep

Sleep is vital for rejuvenation. Aim for at least seven hours each night to allow your body to repair itself, strengthen memories, and regulate hormones. Create a relaxing sleep environment, avoid caffeine and heavy meals before bed, and incorporate calming pre-sleep rituals.

Manage stress

Chronic stress leads to various health issues. Vermeulen suggests stress-reduction techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and mindfulness, as well as engaging in hobbies and spending time with loved ones. Identifying stress sources and coping healthily is crucial for maintaining energy levels.

Fuel up right

A balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables significantly impacts energy levels. Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive caffeine. Stay hydrated, as even mild dehydration can cause fatigue.

Boost your body with a supplement

Supplements with natural ingredients provide an extra boost. Vermeulen recommends Vascamen, which combines herbs and minerals like hawthorn, Ginkgo biloba, Tribulus terrestris, and horny goat weed to improve blood flow, increase libido, and boost energy levels.

