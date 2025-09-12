You’re probably peeing all wrong… and your phone habit on the toilet is making it worse

Did you know that many of us are peeing all wrong? Get your loo habits into shape and leave your phone at the flusher's door, say experts.

You may be peeing all wrong and using your phone on the loo way past its sell-by date. It sounds silly, but just by doing the wrong thing on the loo, or on the way to it, it’s possible to cause damage to yourself.

It’s not something anyone gives much thought to, and since potty training, ablutions have been pretty much on autopilot. But small, unconscious habits are placing unnecessary strain on the body. From the way we sit to lingering longer, everyday loo behaviour may be causing problems like urinary tract infections, weakened pelvic muscles and even haemorrhoids.

It can start even before you sit down or aim at the porcelain. Medical doctor and psychologist Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said that pushing or straining to wee is one of the most common mistakes. It might seem like a way to speed things up, but it forces the pelvic floor muscles to tighten and can lead to incomplete bladder emptying. “If urine stays behind in the bladder after a pee, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria. Over time, this can cause infections, bladder dysfunction and in some cases even contribute to pelvic organ prolapse,” he said.

Peeing wrong can end badly

Also, the human body is not a helicopter. Hovering over the toilet seat can cause more harm than good. Many women do it to avoid contact with public toilets, but holding the body in a half-squat means that the pelvic muscles cannot relax properly. “If those muscles stay switched on, urine cannot flow freely and the bladder will not empty fully,” said Dr Redelinghuys. He added that sitting fully, feet flat on the floor, is important for proper emptying and to prevent infections.

Then, we all know the drill before a long road trip or a movie. Going “just in case” potentially disrupts normal bladder signals. People often urinate even when they do not feel the urge. “Doing that trains the bladder to send signals too soon. It becomes overactive and starts creating urgency when it is not full,” Dr Redelinghuys said. Instead, he suggested waiting for nature’s call and, timing-wise, three to four-hour intervals between trips to the water closet.

Don’t rush the waterfall

Don’t rush the waterfall. Dr Redelinghuys said that people do not allow enough time for the bladder to empty fully when they’re in a hurry. There is something called a detrusor muscle whose job is to push out the pee, and it needs a few moments to contract completely. Cutting the process short leaves residual urine behind. Posture when weeing is just as important. “People should sit upright or lean slightly forward with relaxed arms, breathe and give themselves enough time,” he said. Slouching or leaning back makes the angle of the urethra less efficient and slows the flow.

Bladder health can be improved by implementing small changes in toilet behaviour. “Relax and breathe instead of holding your breath. After finishing, wait a few seconds and try to urinate again to make sure the bladder is empty. It is known as double voiding, and this is particularly helpful for older adults,” said Dr Redelinghuys. For women, wiping from front to back helps prevent bacteria from travelling to the urethra. “These small steps can prevent years of bladder and pelvic floor problems,” he said.

But there is also another elephant in the room — taking your phone with you, be it for number one or number two. It’s extended bathroom visits unnaturally into scrolling sessions. “This is not doom-scrolling, but poo scrolling,” said Dr Redelinghuys. “But it can spell the former if you couple it with the latter.” A study by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School found that people who use smartphones on the toilet are 46% more likely to develop haemorrhoids than those who do not. More than a third of smartphone users reported staying longer than five minutes, compared to just 7% of non-users.

Leave your phone at the loo-door

“Prolonged sitting on a hard toilet seat increases pressure on the rectal veins,” said Dr Redelinghuys. “That pressure weakens the supportive tissue and can cause the blood vessels to swell and protrude.” The study also found that 43% of people who admitted to using their phones on the toilet had visible haemorrhoids during a colonoscopy.

But it’s not just what you do, but how you do it. The posture of scrolling is also harmful. Leaning forward with the head down creates tension on your neck, which strains the spine, causes shoulder tension and can lead to chronic back pain. Bathrooms are not designed for long periods of sitting, and the position can also weaken the pelvic floor muscles that support the bladder, bowel and, in women, the uterus, said Dr Redelinghuys. “Weaken those muscles, and you increase the risk of urine leaks when coughing or laughing, constipation, painful urination and a constant urge to go,” he advised. Distracted scrolling also disrupts the body’s natural elimination reflex. The brain is not focused on the task at hand, so people tend to strain when doing number two in particular, further stressing the pelvic floor.

Excessive phone use has also been linked to poor sleep, anxiety, depression and even cardiovascular risks. “The toilet is not a place to multitask. Get in, do your business and get out,” Dr Redelinghuys said.