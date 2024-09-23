Ramaphosa: Mpox fight needs lessons from Covid-19 pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for Africa to apply Covid-19 lessons in tackling mpox, including predictable demand for vaccines and equitable distribution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa needs to learn from its experience during the Covid-19 pandemic in its response to Mpox.

Delivering South Africa’s statement at the African Union Heads of State virtual meeting on Mpox on Sunday, Ramphosa said the continent stands at a critical juncture in its fight against the disease.

He added that it needed to remember the lessons learnt.

“The Covid-19 experience taught us that we need predictable demand and off-take guarantees for the vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics manufactured in Africa,” the president said.

Mpox outbreak reminder of African health system fragility

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of continental security by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ramaphosa told the heads of state that the Mpox outbreak is a reminder of how fragile African health systems are and the urgent need for a multi-faceted approach to disease control on the continent.

“It is a reminder that our collective strength lies in collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to safeguarding the health of our communities,” he said.

The president added that Africa needs to guarantee equal distribution of medical countermeasures based on open standards and preparedness to start immunisation.

He also asked the Africa CDC to lead the consultation with member states to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and other medical countermeasures.

Africa still struggling to get vaccines, treatment

“We need a finance plan that is evidence-based, with sound forecasting of needs,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said that, as with the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa is still struggling to get the Mpox vaccine and treatment.

Mpox vaccines were administered in Africa for the first time last week, with several hundred high-risk individuals vaccinated in Rwanda. The first 300 doses were administered on 17 September near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ramaphosa said he appreciated the support from several countries to get vaccines in Africa but also called on the continent to manufacture vaccines on the continent to reduce costs and improve access.

‘Manufacture mpox vaccines in Africa’

“African countries should therefore buy vaccines and other health products manufactured in Africa to ensure sustainable manufacturing on our continent.”

The president added that beyond the targeted vaccination response to outbreaks, Africa should explore the feasibility of continuing vaccinations in high-risk populations.

“This dual approach will help create a buffer against future outbreaks and protect our most vulnerable communities,” he said.