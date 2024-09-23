Naledi Pandor appointed as chairperson of Nelson Mandela Foundation

Pandor will become the third person to hold the position since Nelson Mandela established the foundation in 1999.

Former International Relations minister Naledi Pandor has been appointed as chairperson for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Pandor will become the third person to hold the position since Nelson Mandela established the foundation in 1999 when Professor Jakes Gerwel became the founding incumbent.

Her tenure begins on the 1 October 2024.

‘Mobilising Madiba’s legacy’

Pandor said she is honoured to be appointed as the new chair.

“I am both honoured and delighted to be entrusted with this role, In a world facing so many complex challenges, mobilising Madiba’s legacy becomes more important than ever. I believe that the Nelson Mandela Foundation is doing critically important work in the social justice space, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

Pandor’s appointment follows the retirement of Professor Njabulo Ndebele, who served on the board for a quarter of a century and served as chair for over a decade.

Ndebele said Pandor offers the foundation just what it needs for the next phase of its development.

“I wish her every success in the role… It is time for me to step away, make way for fresh leadership, and embark on a new phase of my life journey.”

Retirement

Pandor retired from active politics after the national and provincial elections in May this year.

She was appointed as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on 30 May 2019 and trended on social media platforms following a plethora of commendations and praise for her success in the portfolio.

Pandor worked closely with Madiba during South Africa’s first democratic administration in the 1990s and is one of South Africa’s longest-serving members of Parliament.

She has served in numerous leadership roles with distinction, the most recent being that of International Relations minister.

Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Both Pandor and Ndebele will be attending the 22d Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg later this week in what will be a ceremonial handing over of the baton.

The Lecture will be delivered by Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah at the Linder Auditorium on Saturday, 28 September, under the theme “Realising our Shared Humanity.”

