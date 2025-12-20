Social media is damaging teenage skin

Teenagers are increasingly using adult skincare products due to social media influence, despite the risks.

Teenage skin is and always has been a minefield of hormones, and a yardstick of physical shape-shifting into adulthood. Zits and oily skin are stock-standard parts of growing up. However, dermatologists and biomedical scientists are now warning that teens blindly copy adult skincare routines straight from social media, and are damaging their skin.

Biomedical scientist Dr Judey Pretorius said that teenagers today are facing an onslaught of comparison culture and misinformation. “Teenagers are comparing themselves to curated, filtered skin online,” she said. “They’re buying high-strength products meant for mature or damaged skin, and this is leading to irritation, disrupted skin barriers and, in some cases, long-term sensitivity.”

Social platforms have cultivated a culture of aesthetics that has turned skincare into an on-camera performance. “Get Ready With Me” videos and influencer routines make ten-step regimens seem essential rather than excessive, she said. Teens assume that using more products means better skin, when in reality, their skin is biologically programmed to need far less. “Teenage skin is biologically different,” Pretorius said. “It produces more oil, renews faster and is still developing its protective barrier. Overloading it with aggressive activities disrupts these natural processes.”

Culture of aesthetics

She said that the misconception that teenage skin needs correction rather than support is part of the problem, if not the biggest challenge. Hormonal fluctuations drive oiliness and breakouts, not damage or ageing. “Yet teens are reaching for retinol, exfoliating acids and anti-ageing serums designed to treat concerns that simply do not exist at their age,” she noted.

Using the wrong products can create skin problems later in life. Picture: Supplied

Pretorius said she is seeing more cases of chronic irritation, sensitivity and barrier breakdown in teenagers who should otherwise have resilient skin. Retinol, she said, accelerates cell turnover, something teenage skin already does efficiently. Adding more stimulation can thin the epidermis, create micro-tears and trigger inflammation. Exfoliating acids used too often can do the same, creating low-grade inflammation that actually speeds up ageing rather than preventing it.

“When skin is still developing, repeated exposure to potent actives or fragrances can train the immune system to react,” Pretorius said. “This can increase the risk of lifelong sensitivity or product allergies. Once the skin’s immune response becomes hyper-reactive, it is difficult to reverse.”

Hyper-reactive immune response

Some products may also contain ingredients that are not appropriate for use by younger persons. Endocrine-disrupting compounds may not cause immediate irritation but can interfere with hormone pathways during a delicate stage of physical development. The damage is not always immediately evident, however. It can build slowly until the skin simply cannot cope anymore, said Pretorius. “Teenage skin,” she said, “thrives on gentle, consistent care rather than intensity. Cleansing, lightweight hydration and daily sun protection form the foundation. Everything else should be approached cautiously and with understanding.”

Lifestyle also plays a role. “Stress raises cortisol levels, which increases oil production and inflammation,” said Pretorius. “Poor sleep disrupts the skin’s repair cycle. Diet and hydration influence how the skin behaves day-to-day. Many teens try to fix these internal pressures by adding more products, which only exacerbates the problem.”

Pretorius noted that young skin is naturally equipped to protect and repair itself, but that resilience has limits. “Damage done during the teenage years can set the stage for chronic sensitivity, pigmentation issues and premature ageing later in life. The goal is to protect teenage skin, guide young people toward safe practices and ensure they don’t cause damage that follows them into adulthood,” she said.

