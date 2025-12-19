Emtee’s management addresses the viral video of him passing out on stage

Emtee’s management said the rapper was fatigued due to a busy schedule.

Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, passed out on stage during a live performance in Pretoria on 16 December.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Emtee’s management blames fatigue

In a statement released on Friday, Emtee’s management said the rapper was fatigued due to a busy schedule.

“Following an exceptionally busy summer season with back-to-back shows across the country, Emtee had an ambitious schedule on December 16, performing at five venues, a testament to his dedication to connecting with fans,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, the demanding pace took its toll, and fatigue impacted his ability to deliver the high-energy show our fans expect in Pretoria.”

Emtee Records said they are working with event organisers to schedule a follow-up show.

“We acknowledge the disappointment this caused and appreciate the understanding of our loyal supporters. Emtee is deeply sorry for falling short of expectations and is committed to making it right. We’re working closely with event organisers to schedule a follow-up show, ensuring our fans in Pretoria experience the unforgettable performance they deserve,” the statement said.

Social media reactions

Emtee’s video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many bringing up his alleged drug use.

“It’s extremely sad and disappointing to see Emtee sabotage himself so deeply. What also bothers me is that his bookings management team and entourage do nothing to hold him accountable. They should never allow him to get on stage in that state. Rather lose money than dignity.”

In 2023, Emtee’s ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, reportedly filed a police report alleging abuse and drug use by the rapper.

Sunday World reported that Nicole stated in a police statement at the Midrand Police Station that Emtee assaulted her and invaded her privacy on social media.

Emtee denied the allegations on X, saying he has never laid his hand on a woman.

“To this day, I never [and] will never hit a [woman]. Even when y’all see that whole thing was cap nisanya. I’m not doing jail time for no [woman]. If I really hit her, I should be tweeting from a cell RN,” he tweeted.

