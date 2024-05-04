ANC postpones Zuma’s disciplinary hearing amid fears of violence

Zuma was expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing next Tuesday for contravening party rules.

Former president Jacob Zuma has objected to six Justices sitting for the appeal. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed former President Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearing.

This has been deemed a victory for Zuma.

However this has now changed amid fears of violence.

Violence

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula in an internal memo requested the party’s disciplinary committee postpone Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence shortly before the election.

“Based on an assessment of the security situation prevailing at Luthuli House we are advised that activities, including disciplinary hearings, that attract large gatherings, are not advisable as they have the potential to result in violence, especially so close to the National and Provincial Elections scheduled for 29 May 2024.

“Accordingly, the ANC National Officials have decided that such activities should be held in abeyance until after the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, this includes the NDC hearing of JG Zuma,” Mbalula said.

Charges

Zuma has been charged with two counts of contravening the governing party’s rules including contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party last year and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

The NEC initially opted not to expel Zuma as an ANC member as that would require longer disciplinary processes, which at the time was believed he would not attend.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

