Glow up this February: Expert shares must-have skincare products

Whether you're combating summer sun exposure or winter dryness, a well-curated skincare routine can keep your skin glowing.

As the seasons change, so do our skincare needs. Now is the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine with products that nourish, hydrate, and protect your skin.

Whether you’re combating summer sun exposure or winter dryness, a well-curated skincare routine can keep your skin glowing.

In an interview with The Citizen, skincare expert, somatologist and owner of Sandton Beauty Clinic, Faeeza Sacoor, shared expert insights on essential skincare products for this time of year, along with tips for achieving a radiant complexion.

Sacoor emphasised the importance of knowing your skin type and any underlying skin conditions to ensure the most effective treatment.

“Your skin is the largest organ of the body and should be protected just like you would protect your internal organs.

“A well-structured routine helps to slow the ageing process, protect against environmental aggressors, and maintain hydration and nourishment. Poor diet and lifestyle choices can also impact skin health, making professional guidance crucial,” she added.

ALSO READ: Filter Addiction: How the pursuit of perfection leads to risky plastic surgery

How seasonal changes affect skin

As temperatures shift, so does the skin’s behaviour. Sacoor said that moving from summer to winter often results in increased sensitivity, dryness, and dehydration. Therefore, adjusting your skincare routine accordingly is essential.

“Hydration is key in colder months. Look for ingredients such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin K, selenium, and zinc to maintain moisture and protect the skin barrier.”

She added that environmental factors like pollutants, air-conditioning, wind, and sun exposure also affect skin health, essentially contributing to premature ageing.

Must-have skincare products

Maintaining healthy and radiant skin requires a well-rounded routine with the right products.

Sacoor recommends the following essential products to keep skin healthy and radiant:

Gentle cleanser

Sacoor said a good cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine. She advises using a balanced cleanser that maintains the skin’s pH while effectively removing impurities.

“I always advocate a balanced cleanser that does not strip the skin of its oils. Find a sensitive skin cleanser that is affordable and a product that’s going to help balance your skin’s pH and cleanse your skin from the get-go,” she said.

Toner

Toners help to tighten pores and remove any residual cleanser. However, Sacoor highlighted that not all toners are created equal.

She warns against alcohol-based toners that strip the skin of its natural oils and recommends a plant-based or rosewater toner.

Moisturiser

The right moisturiser depends on your skin type. Choosing a suitable formula ensures proper hydration without clogging pores.

Sacoor said for oily or acne-prone skin, a lightweight, serum-based lotion with collagen is ideal, as it hydrates without feeling heavy.

For dry or mature skin, she recommends a rich, cream-based moisturiser to provide deeper nourishment and long-lasting hydration.

Sunscreen

For sunscreen, Sacoor recommends a high SPF, which ensures that your skin stays shielded from both UVA and UVB rays.

“Your sunscreen should be a sunblock and sunscreen in one. Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays is crucial, regardless of the season.

“With rising cases of skin cancer, even among young and dark-skinned individuals, sun protection is non-negotiable.

“UV exposure damages the skin’s melanin and increases cancer risk, so a high-SPF sunscreen is crucial,” she added.

Night treatment

During sleep, the skin undergoes a natural repair process, making a night treatment essential.

Sacoor suggests using a collagen-based serum or moisturiser before bed to maximise nutrient absorption and support skin regeneration overnight.

Facials

Sacoor also emphasised that regular facials play a significant role in maintaining skin health.

“A monthly check-up with a skincare professional allows for early detection of skin changes that might not be visible to the naked eye. These treatments help remove dead skin cells and promote a fresh, youthful glow.”

Common mistakes to avoid

Sacoor said many people misdiagnose their skin type, leading to inappropriate product choices.

“Treating multiple concerns at once without expert advice can worsen skin issues. Skincare isn’t just about products; it’s about consistency and using the right techniques.

“When applying products, avoid rubbing them between your hands—gently tap them into the skin for better absorption without reducing elasticity.”

Final expert tips:

Acne-prone skin should avoid heavy creams, which can clog pores and trigger breakouts. Dry/sensitive skin should use hydrating cleansers rather than harsh foaming face washes. Fine lines and wrinkles require rich creams with collagen and niacinamide, rather than oil-free or lightweight lotions. Stay hydrated: Drink warm water with lemon and turmeric three times daily to support skin health. Sun protection: Avoid excessive sun exposure, wear hats and sunglasses, and reapply sunscreen throughout the day. Cold therapy: Use ice cubes on your face after cleansing to reduce inflammation and prevent breakouts.

NOW READ: Proudly South African fashion takes centre stage at Sona