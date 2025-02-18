Sip and soak your way to glowing skin: 5 tea-rrific skincare tips

Want glowing skin without breaking the bank? Sip, soak, and scrub your way to radiance with the skin-loving magic of tea.

Unlock radiant skin with the power of tea, because beauty starts from the inside out. Picture: iStock

When it comes to skincare, many splash out on pricey serums and creams in pursuit of that flawless glow. But did you know that one of the most powerful skincare ingredients might already be in your kitchen cupboard? Yes, we’re talking about tea! Affordable and packed with skin-loving benefits, it’s the unsung hero of beauty routines.

Tea plays multiple roles in skin health, which is why Tetley partner dietitian Mbali Mapholi is championing the use of tea in daily skincare, both by sipping it and using it topically.

“When you’re sipping on your favourite cup of tea, there’s a good chance you’re unaware of its skin health benefits. So let me spill the tea – whether you’re drinking it, soaking in it, or using it in skincare products, your skin loves it!” says Mapholi. “To kickstart your skincare routine in 2025, I’ve put together some cost-effective and impactful tips for tea-rrific skin.”

☕ 1. Sip your way to a glow-up

Radiant skin starts from within! Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation, meaning a cup or two a day could leave your skin looking clearer and more luminous.

Chamomile tea is another superstar, known for its calming effects on the skin and stress levels. It also supports restful sleep, which is key to skin regeneration and preventing puffiness and wrinkles.

🧊 2. Chill and de-puff with tea

Teabags aren’t just for drinking. They’re also a secret weapon for tired, puffy eyes! Pop the used bags in the fridge after brewing your favourite chamomile or green tea. Once chilled, place them over your eyes for about 10 minutes. The tannins in tea help tighten skin and reduce puffiness without costing a cent. Bonus: Reusing teabags is a win for both your skin and the environment!

🛁 3. Scrub-a-dub-dub with tea

The leaves make an amazing natural exfoliator. Try this easy DIY tea scrub for silky-smooth skin:

Open up your brewed and cooled bags.

Mix the leaves with honey, brown sugar, or ground coffee granules.

Gently massage onto your skin before rinsing with water. Dead skin cells are gone.

🍵 4. Tea-licious face masks

Fancy a spa day at home? Whip up this all-natural green tea face mask:

Mix brewed and cooled green tea leaves with honey and plain yoghurt.

Apply evenly to your face and leave on for 15 minutes.

Rinse off and enjoy soft, refreshed skin!

(Pro tip: If you have sensitive skin, check with your skincare specialist before trying DIY recipes.)

🌿 5. Soak and soothe

Do you love a long, relaxing bath? Take it up a notch by adding a few chamomile or green tea bags to your bathwater. Let them steep for five minutes before removing them, then hop in and let the antioxidants work their magic – calming irritation and leaving your skin oh-so-soft!

Steeped in tea beauty

Mbali sums it up perfectly: “Healthy skin isn’t just about what you apply on the outside; it’s about what you nourish your body with. By making tea a part of your daily routine, you’re giving your skin the love it deserves, inside and out. Pair it with a balanced diet and hydration; your skin will thank you!”

