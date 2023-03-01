Golden Showers: Goggles to protect eyes from infection, and other handy tips from expert

Hein Kaiser

The fourth season of the smash Netflix show You hasn’t just got everyone nailed to their couches for its riveting drama. The show has also spun off an expected search scramble for some naughty kink.

Golden showers, where someone urinates on a partner, is portrayed in one of the early episodes of the fourth season when a rich playboy dons some diving goggles and literally gets peed on. And while the kink is nothing new, the interest the show sparked in the practice is surprising.

Sex and relationship expert Pippa Murphy from condoms.uk said that Google searches for terms like ‘wee sex’ were up by 41% in the first week since the episode featuring the act was streamed.

She said that it suggested that golden showers are not as commonly understood or that lovers may not be as aware of golden showers as a kind of bedroom play.

Golden showers are sometimes referred to as ‘watersports’.

Golden showers the new kink everyone’s trying

Golden showers are known as erotic play, and proponents of the practice say that they enjoy the sensation of urine on their bodies or in their mouths or elsewhere, others enjoy watching other people urinate.

Murphy said: “Some people might think golden showers are disgusting or even dangerous, but they’re actually fairly common among some couples, especially those who have a kink”.

She added that golden showers can be an exciting form of foreplay or part of sex play between two partners.

“It may help relieve stress or help one partner feel more relaxed before they engage in sex. If you’re the one being peed on, you may like the feeling of being dominated by another person, perhaps because it reminds you of when you were little and had no control over anything except when to pee or poop. Some people find it liberating to be able to pee wherever they want, like outdoors.”

Golden showers can also be sexually arousing while it may also form part of bondage play. Murphy said that both of these aspects of the kink could be emotionally taxing and added that it can also be used as a form of humiliation and punishment for a submissive partner during hardcore bondage sessions.

For some, Murphy says it is just the simple sensation of the warm liquid touching their skin, or the feeling of receiving a ‘gift’ from your partner’s body that’s a turn on.

How to talk to your partner about a Golden Shower

As it is with any naughty play, consent between partners is important.

And while asking your partner for something that seems as radical and left of centre as a golden shower, Murphy said that lovers may surprise one another with a willingness to give it a go.

She said: “If you’re unsure of how to bring up the topic of conversation, ask them when you’re not horny. Ask them if they have a fantasy they’d like to try, and then explain what turns you on. Talk about how it makes you feel and describe what you would like them to do. Also, make sure to invite them to ask any questions. This is why it’s important to ask them when you’re not currently during sex, as it gives them think to really think about it and create an informed decision”.

How to make your Golden Shower less icky

When a couple is ready to make their golden shower debut, Murphy says, planning is key. Urine can at times be an unpleasant bodily fluid, but there are ways to avoid this.

“You can alter the taste, colour, and smell of your urine to make it more pleasant. Drink plenty of water as even mild dehydration can change your urine to a dark yellow and give it a strong smell. You should also avoid odour-inducing foods, such as Brussels sprouts or sauteed onions, as these can also cause your pee to have a stronger smell,” advices Murphy.

Stage fright can be another challenge to get to your first golden shower. For that, too, Murphy has some advice.

“When a partner becomes a bit shy, you or they should close your eyes, relax your pelvic floor and breathe deeply to exhale into your urethra. Keep repeating this until you feel calmer.”

Location is just as important, and a good place to start would be in the shower. Running water will wash away any discomfort and it’s a sexy place to make love, anyway. If it’s not in the shower, consider some protective clothing like goggles to ensure that your eyes are shielded from possible infection.

Murphy said that golden showers are safe, for the most part. Urine is 95% water, but she warns that it is not sterile, as is commonly thought.

“If an infection is present, it can cause a urinary tract infection which Is why it’s important to have that conversation upfront about both your and your partner’s intentions. Are you getting peed on, sitting in it, or watching it? And do they have any infections? Asking these questions will help you both decipher what is best.”

