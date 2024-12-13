Christmas gift guide for car guys

We have put together this gift guide with some of the most popular gift options from Autostyle Motorsport.

If your loved ones are into cars and you have been looking for the perfect gift for them, look no further. Our gift guide for car guys is here to help.

We have put together a list of car guy essentials that are guaranteed to top the gift set you got last year.

Why not buy them something that they can use on their much-loved vehicles that they will use on a regular basis?

I for one know that there is a large chunk of tools that I still require in my garage and a wish list of car accessories in my Autostyle shopping cart.

This is why we visited the car accessory shop in Fordsburg, to find some of their most popular products in 2024.

Whether you only have an R250 or a much bigger budget, we have found something that you can put under the Christmas tree.

Starting with the more budget-friendly gifts and working our way up.

Momo Windscreen Sunshade

Now that summer is here and the sun has been baking your car in the parking lot, this is an ideal way to protect your dashboard and steering wheel from sun damage.

It can also aid you in keeping your leather seats cool when you get into the car if you know what it’s like to burn your hands and thighs on the steering and seats.

These covers only start from R295.

LED Matrix Panel

Technology has been changing at a rapid rate and it is being adapted into car accessories at a more affordable price.

One such way is with this LED matrix panel which works off USB power and brings your stickers to life.

The panel comes pre-programmed with a range of stickers that can be displayed via the app.

Alternatively, it also gives you the option to create your own custom images.

These panels start from R395 based on the size.

Momo steering wheel cover

As with the sunshade, a steering wheel cover not only keeps your steering cool, but safe from sunburn which can cause your steering wheel to crack and perish.

These covers start from R395

Pioneer wireless charging cradle

Next up we have an automated Pioneer fast car charger, which will charge your phone in no time.

This charger features an automated sensor design that automatically opens when you put it into the device.

It also features a suction cup design so you can attach the device to your dashboard or windscreen.

This charger starts at R1350.

Starting grid combo

Next up we have something that all car guys love, and that is a banging sound system.

Autostyle offers an affordable option for audiophiles with this basic starting grid combo.

You have a 4-channel amplifier, a set of 6×9 speakers, a set of tweeters, a 12-inch single voice coil subwoofer and a box for your subwoofer.

This sound combo starts at R1995.

(NB) This combo does not include a wiring kit

1/24 Scale model cars

These are the types of toys that men will never get too old for.

There is a wide range of models available from VW to BMW for all collectors.

These scale models start from only R450.

Portable air compressor

Next up we have the Osram Tyre Inflate which is a portable compressor which can be powered via your car lighter.

This compressor makes it extremely convenient to inflate your tyres from the comfort of your own home.

This compressor starts from only R795.

Smart Car battery charger

Another essential that you don’t use daily but makes your life much more convenient is a battery charger.

These come in handy when your battery runs low and you need to charge it up to give it some more life.

The Osram Smart Battery Charger & Maintainer is the perfect product for this.

These chargers can also be used to keep your battery on charge while still in your car, this comes in handy on classic cars that stand in the garage for long periods.

This charger starts from R1395.

Lithium battery starter

Another battery essential is this Osram BATTERYstart Vehicle Jump Starter.

This gadget takes the pain out of jump-starting your car because it doesn’t need jumper cables or an additional battery.

This is essentially like a power bank for your car battery, all you have to do is make sure the device is charged and you can connect it to your battery.

These jumpers start at R1595.

Chrome plated shovel

I have been seeing this product on a wide range of vehicles at car shows and even on stance bicycles that some youngsters have been building.

This chrome shovel is an accessory that can help add some bling to your ride.

This shovel will set you back R550.

Portable Electric Car Cooler/Warmer Fridge

December is the season for road trips and a coolerbox is the ideal gift to benefit the whole family.

This 25-litre cooler has a hot and cold function and works with 12-volt and 24-volt power.

This cooler will set you back R3 250.

To purchase any of these products, please visit Autostyle.co.za or visit a branch near you.

