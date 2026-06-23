How skateboarding changed Kimberley teen’s life [Video & Pictures]

For Kimberley skateboarder Thabang Tsillo, skateboarding is much more than a hobby, it is a way of life that has shaped who he is and given him a sense of purpose.
The aspiring professional skateboarder spends most of his days at the local skatepark honing his skills alongside friends who share the same passion.
While he dreams of one day becoming one of the best skateboarders in the country, Tsillo says the biggest impact skateboarding has had on his life goes beyond tricks and competitions.
Skateboarding changed my life
“Since I discovered skateboarding, I changed completely,” he said.
According to Tsillo, the sport taught him important values such as perseverance, friendship and helping others.
Rather than focusing only on his own progress, he enjoys mentoring younger and less experienced skaters, encouraging them to continue pursuing the sport despite the challenges they face.
He believes skateboarding creates a strong sense of community, with skaters supporting one another both on and off the board.
“I like to see everyone smiling and skating,” he said. “I don’t want to see somebody give up.”
Like many skateboarders in Kimberley, Tsillo has had to overcome obstacles.
The city has no dedicated skate shops, making equipment difficult to find.
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As a result, skaters often rely on second-hand boards and assistance from friends to keep pursuing their passion.
Tsillo currently rides an old skateboard and says he is grateful for the support he receives from fellow skaters and local organisations that help provide equipment to committed young athletes.
His experiences have inspired him to give back whenever possible.
“Because I know it’s hard when you don’t have,” he explained.
For Tsillo, skateboarding has become more than a sport. It has given him confidence, a supportive community and a positive path forward – proving that a skateboard can change a life.
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