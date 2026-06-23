How skateboarding changed Kimberley teen’s life [Video & Pictures]

Learn about the impact of skateboarding on Thabang Tsillo, who thrives on perseverance, mentorship and the skateboarding community.

For Kimberley skateboarder Thabang Tsillo, skateboarding is much more than a hobby, it is a way of life that has shaped who he is and given him a sense of purpose.

The aspiring professional skateboarder spends most of his days at the local skatepark honing his skills alongside friends who share the same passion.

Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland

While he dreams of one day becoming one of the best skateboarders in the country, Tsillo says the biggest impact skateboarding has had on his life goes beyond tricks and competitions.

Skateboarding changed my life

“Since I discovered skateboarding, I changed completely,” he said.

According to Tsillo, the sport taught him important values such as perseverance, friendship and helping others.

Thabang Tsillo skates with friends in Kimberley. He says the friendships and support network built through skateboarding have been just as important as the sport itself. Picture: Shaun Holland



Rather than focusing only on his own progress, he enjoys mentoring younger and less experienced skaters, encouraging them to continue pursuing the sport despite the challenges they face.

He believes skateboarding creates a strong sense of community, with skaters supporting one another both on and off the board.

“I like to see everyone smiling and skating,” he said. “I don’t want to see somebody give up.”

Like many skateboarders in Kimberley, Tsillo has had to overcome obstacles.

The city has no dedicated skate shops, making equipment difficult to find.

See picture gallery here:

Thabang Tsillo and his friends skate at the Kimberley Skate Plaza. He says the friendships and support network built through skateboarding have been just as important as the sport itself. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo mentors teens in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo skates with friends in Kimberley. He says the friendships and support network built through skateboarding have been just as important as the sport itself. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen Thabang Tsillo mentors teens in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Thabang Tsillo performs a trick at a local skatepark in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Thabang Tsillo mentors teens in Kimberley. Despite limited access to equipment, the young skater remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Picture: Shaun Holland/ The Citizen Thabang Tsillo skates with friends in Kimberley. He says the friendships and support network built through skateboarding have been just as important as the sport itself. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

As a result, skaters often rely on second-hand boards and assistance from friends to keep pursuing their passion.

Tsillo currently rides an old skateboard and says he is grateful for the support he receives from fellow skaters and local organisations that help provide equipment to committed young athletes.

His experiences have inspired him to give back whenever possible.

“Because I know it’s hard when you don’t have,” he explained.

For Tsillo, skateboarding has become more than a sport. It has given him confidence, a supportive community and a positive path forward – proving that a skateboard can change a life.

ALSO WATCH: Dating show dynamics in a South African context