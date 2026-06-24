Youth voter registrations surge but turnout doubts remain

The IEC recorded a sharp increase in registrations among younger South Africans, driven largely by digital platforms and targeted campaigns.

The increase in youth voter registration is a good sign but it does not guarantee young people will turn out in huge numbers during the local government elections later this year, according to experts.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said: “Youth do come out to register to vote but on the day of the election, they do not come out to vote. This could be attributed to a couple of things, including the fact that election days are public holidays and usually holidays are days when people want to meet, drink and enjoy a braai.

“I think that’s what has been happening – most young people, instead of going early to vote and then going to chill, choose not to vote at all,” Mashego said.

Digital access boosts youth participation

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported this week that, of the total of 477 174 new voters who registered in the weekend’s voter registration round, 379 767, or 80%, are young people aged between 16 and 29.

The IEC attributed this to its own drive to encourage youth to register to vote and to digitalised registration which attracted youth to register.

Political economy analyst Sandile Swana said that could be due to “easy digitalised access to registration”.

“I suspect if we were to go further and introduce digital voting, then the younger generation will participate more and impact the outcomes of the elections even more significantly.”

Parties face challenge of winning youth support

He said if the young are registering to vote, the chances are they are not going to vote for the major traditional parties such as the ANC and DA, but their ballots might go to newer parties.

The smaller parties appeal to youth concerns and one party, Rise Mzansi, has nominated a young Lukhona Mnguni, whom Swana characterised as a “breath of fresh air”.

He said Gen Z are different from other generations and that “they are a big driver” of their own destiny.

“They are sober or have sober habits, self-conscious and are constructive about their careers.”

Mashego said: “The turnout by the youth at registration might indicate a turn, but there is no party right now that speaks to the aspirations of young people.”

He said the ANC, for instance, may plan to field former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi as Joburg’s mayoral candidate, although he may not be known to the youth.

He said young voters would question Moleketi’s candidacy, asking who he was, which would indicate a disconnect.

Unemployment remains a key concern

Mashego added the huge registration turnout by young people should not mislead the public.

“I don’t see who they are going to vote for because there are issues that must be addressed at local level, such as unemployment, that cannot really be addressed at ward level.

“Also, there is no political party that promises something concrete to young people today,” he said.