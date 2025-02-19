How sleep can impact your health and success

Research suggests that how you sleep could also impact other areas of life, including career success.

A restful night’s sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, but achieving it can be elusive for many.

Dr Marishka Brown, a sleep expert at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US, says that healthy sleep involves three main factors.

“One is how much sleep you get. Another is sleep quality—that you get uninterrupted and refreshing sleep. The last is a consistent sleep schedule.”

During sleep, the body repairs itself, consolidates memories, and regulates hormones.

Research by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine highlights that healthy sleep is important for cognitive functioning, mood, mental health, and cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and metabolic health.

Poor sleep, on the other hand, is linked to a variety of health issues, including weakened immunity, increased stress, cognitive impairment, and even long-term conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Sleep experts often recommend seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night for adults to maintain optimal health.

However, several factors can affect sleep quality, such as lifestyle, environment, and health conditions.

Stress, anxiety, and excessive screen time before bed can interfere with the body’s ability to wind down. Irregular sleep patterns or an uncomfortable sleep environment can also disrupt the sleep cycle.

Tips for better rest

To improve sleep quality, experts recommend establishing a consistent sleep routine.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate the body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally.

“As best you can, try to make sleep a priority. Sleep is not a throwaway thing—it’s a biological necessity,” Dr Brown says.

Creating a calming bedtime routine can also signal the body to prepare for rest.

Avoiding stimulating activities, such as heavy exercise or screen time, at least an hour before bed can help the brain transition into sleep mode.

The sleep environment plays a significant role. A cool, dark, and quiet room is ideal for sleep, while a comfortable mattress and pillow support the body’s alignment during the night.

Can sleep influence your success?

Research suggests that how you sleep—both in terms of duration and position—could also impact other areas of life, including career success.

According to a recent survey conducted by the sleep experts at Bed Slats, your sleep position could have an impact on your career and earnings.

The study, which surveyed 5 438 working professionals, explored how sleep positions correlate with success and income.

The fetal position topped the list as the most popular sleep position, with 29% of respondents choosing to curl up in a ball with their knees tucked towards their chest.

The pillow hugger position ranked second, with 24% preferring to hug their pillow, while other positions such as free fall, thinker, and soldier rounded out the top five.

The survey found a surprising link between sleep positions and salary.

Among the top 10% of earners, the free fall position – where individuals sleep on their stomachs with arms up by their heads – was the most common, with 29% of high earners preferring it.

The soldier position, where people sleep with their arms by their sides, followed closely in second place with 23%, while the fetal position came in third with 21%.

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, shared insights on these findings.

“The most common sleep positions among the general population tend to be more protective and introspective, like the fetal or pillow hugger positions. However, high earners often prefer more exposed and unprotected positions, like the free fall or soldier position. This suggests that top earners may be more willing to take risks and embrace challenges, while others tend to be more cautious,” Honigman explained.

