Struggling to reach your fitness goals? Coach Mmetli Molepo shares tips for staying consistent and motivated

Coach Molepo highlights that consistency, accountability, and a strong mindset are key ingredients in reaching your fitness goals.

Staying consistent and motivated in fitness can be challenging, especially when progress feels slow or life gets busy.

Whether you’re aiming to shed a few kilos, build muscle, or simply adopt a healthier lifestyle, staying committed requires strategy and discipline.

According to fitness coach Mmetli Molepo, another major obstacle to progress is laziness.

He said that many people make excuses, such as time constraints, treating fitness as an afterthought rather than a priority.

“If people can put exercise in their diaries and schedule it like a meeting, they will see it is doable,” he said.

Molepo also pointed out that having a workout partner can make a big difference, as accountability helps maintain discipline.

“Finding a training partner you can’t afford to disappoint, or a personal trainer who is passionate and truly supports you, is key,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of choosing a trainer who will help you stay committed and achieve your goals.

“Most personal trainers expect clients to be self-motivated, only offering exercise guidance rather than addressing consistency issues,” he said.

The power of mindset and getting back on track after a setback

Molepo highlighted that the key to bouncing back is remembering why you started in the first place.

“You always need to remember why you started, unless your ‘why’ wasn’t strong enough.

“People have different reasons for starting a fitness journey, and their level of commitment often depends on how strong their motivation is. Revisiting this reason can help reignite the drive to continue.”

He also emphasised that mental preparation plays a big role in staying motivated and consistent on a fitness journey.

Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the way people perceive the adequacy of their physical activity can influence how much they engage in, ultimately impacting their overall health.

“Mindset is the driver of this boat. If the driver isn’t there, the boat won’t move.

“Building a strong mentality based on facts and reality makes it easier to stay committed to a fitness routine. Having a determined and realistic approach helps individuals stay on track despite challenges,” Molepo said.

For those who struggle to make time for the gym, Molepo said online sessions and house calls can be excellent alternatives.

“Online sessions and house calls work very well for busy individuals.

“These flexible options ensure that even those with packed schedules can maintain consistency.”

Practical ways to stay on track

Set clear and achievable goals

Set specific, realistic targets. For example, aim to exercise for 30 minutes five times a week or increase your strength by lifting heavier weights over time. Tracking progress can help maintain motivation.

Find activities you enjoy

If you dislike the gym, explore other options, such as dance classes, hiking, cycling, or swimming. Enjoying your workouts increases the likelihood of sticking with them.

Mix things up

Repeating the same routine can lead to boredom. Try new activities, switch up your workout playlist, or explore different training styles like HIIT, Pilates, or weightlifting to keep things interesting.

Focus on the benefits beyond the scale

Fitness isn’t just about appearance. Regular exercise boosts energy, improves mood, enhances sleep quality, and reduces stress. Focusing on these benefits can help sustain motivation, even when physical progress seems slow.

Surround yourself with inspiration

To stay inspired, follow fitness influencers, read success stories, or join online communities. Seeing others overcome challenges and reach their goals can provide the extra push you need.

