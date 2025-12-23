‘I said yes… to becoming Mrs McKenna’: Metro FM’s Faith Mangope gets engaged

Metro FM talk show host Faith Mangope has announced her engagement to Sean McKenna, sharing intimate moments from a romantic Brazil proposal.

Metro FM talk show host Faith Mangope is glowing after announcing her engagement to partner Sean McKenna, marking the milestone with heartfelt posts that quickly captured the attention of fans and industry peers.

Mangope shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that McKenna proposed during an intimate dinner at a restaurant in Brazil. The images showed a beautifully set table, warm candlelight, and, most notably, a striking canary-yellow diamond engagement ring that immediately stole the spotlight.

Captioning her post, Mangope wrote:

“21.12.2025… On a beautiful night somewhere in Brazil… I said yes….to becoming Mrs McKenna 💍💍…..

“My best friend and I are getting married ❤️❤️❤️❤️. At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

The post struck an emotional chord with followers, as Mangope described McKenna not just as her future husband but as her best friend, underscoring the deep bond behind their relationship.

Sean McKenna also took to his own social media profile, sharing his excitement and pride, confirming the joyous news and celebrating the next chapter of their lives together. His post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages, adding to the buzz around the engagement.

ALSO READ:Minnie Dlamini: ‘I did not steal any money’

Known for her composed presence and thoughtful conversations on Metro FM, Mangope has long been admired for balancing a high-profile media career with authenticity and grace. While she typically keeps her private life away from the spotlight, this announcement felt intentionally personal, a rare moment shared with the public on her own terms.

The engagement has since sparked waves of love online, with fellow broadcasters, celebrities and listeners congratulating the couple and praising the symbolism of love, faith and perfect timing reflected in her words.