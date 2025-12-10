DJ Cleo joins Capasso as one of its board members

DJ Cleo, real name Cleopas Monyepao, was elected as a composer board member.

After the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso) annual general meeting yesterday, DJ Cleo and advocate Nkateko Maluleke were announced as new board members of the music body.

“I’ve been a fan and now have fans, I’ve been a listener and now have listeners, those experiences will definitely give me an added advantage in carrying out the association’s vision,” Cleo told The Citizen on Wednesday.

Capasso is a digital rights licensing agency that collects and distributes royalties to its members, music publishers and composers.

The association hosted its AGM at Constitutional Hill on Tuesday, where the pair were elected board members.

While Cleo was elected as a composer board member of Capasso. Maluleke, who is the managing director of Gallo Music, joins Capasso as a publisher board member .

A few months ago, Capasso announced that former journalist Lerato Matsoso had been appointed general manager of operations.

Matsoso joined Capasso in in 2021 as stakeholder relations manager and was promoted to head of stakeholder relations in 2023.

During her tenure as stakeholder relations manager, she played a pivotal role in Capasso’s membership growth, increasing it from 7 000 to 12 000 .

Cleo’s excitement for new challenge

Real name Cleopas Monyepao, DJ Cleo from Springs in Ekurhuleni, joins Capasso and adds another layer to his already rich career in the music industry.

He has been a musician, DJ and producer, and is currently an on-air radio personality at Radio 2000.

“I’m roped in as a composer and with 26 years of experience in the industry on almost all fronts, I’m excited for the challenges that lie ahead and I come with a solutions based approach,” he said.

Cleo starts his new role in January and says he’ll fully know what his role entails after the induction.

“I’m also part of the decision-making minds that are poised to lead the organisation.”

Despite not winning, Cleo was nominated at this year’s Telkom Radio Awards for his Es’khaleni Party in the public broadcaster’s weekend shows category.

