In PICS: Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert’s top fashion looks of the week

Miss South Africa 2023 Miss Natasha Joubert's top three fashion looks of the week.

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert, the current beauty pageant champion, was recently crowned in Pretoria to the joy of local screams a fan favourite Natasha nabbed the ultimate prize as the most beautiful woman in South Africa.

She made social media waves when she was picked as a fan favorite in the build-up to scooping the grand prize of being the most beautiful woman in the country.

The Miss South Africa build-up reality show CrownChasers allowed local fans to taste her personality and vote for their favorite among the pageant’s 12 finalists.

Previously the second runner-up in Miss South Africa 2020, it was apparent that she had captured the hearts of South Africans.

The 26-year-old beauty queen went on to represent South Africa at the 2020 Miss Universe pageant, where she did not win, but she did expose the world to her beauty and touch of style.

An emerald-eyed bombshell, who’s a BCom Marketing Management graduate, she towers at 1.7m and never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

Here are some of her enviable outfits, all of them are intriguingly historical in design.

Velvet dreams

In a custom @jolachecouture gown, she hosted one of her first events as the official beauty representative of South Africa.

Bringing back a classic trend Natasha wears an Elizabethan-style velvet gown. The Elizabethan style is marked by a corseted bodice that has buttoning detailing 0 usually moving away from modern zips.

The waist section is form-fitting, and the skirt is lengthy with angular embellishments around the hips. The skirt is always accompanied by a fishtail train in the rear.

The dresses had cuffs and rich brocades, and the more expensive the fabric, the better the gown.

The style from the period was tight in the chest and waist and embellished with hand-stitched beads and smaller diamonds.

Natasha’s @jolacheits premium couture gown is made of velvet, which, in couture circles is generally considered to be a pricey fabric that pushes any garment one notch above the rest, as it is premium in texture and has longevity in wear.

She has frequently worn gowns from@jolachecouture and previously posted similar dresses.

Blue Lagoon

Just in time for Summer, Natash wears a sexy dress by a Sheriftailor.

The designer and previously dressed pageant winners include the likes of Shudufhazo Musina (2020), Ndavi Nokeri (2022), and former Miss Teen (2002) turned actress and businesswoman Phuti Khomo.

The bandue dress, consisting of two pieces a bodice and skirt resembles a one-piece swimsuit, with side cutouts that speak perfectly to where the summer season trends are headed.

Bandue, a fashion that first emerged in Roman Empire times, was worn by women.

But is said to have been dated before that, it gained popularity in the 1970s and became a fashion essential in the trends of the 1980s in brighter tones and spandex fabrics, motivated by the fitness craze that seemed to overtake the fashion streets at the time.

Whitewashed

Natasha wears a white shirt dress with a wide black-waisted belt that resembles a short Japanese-style kimono while posting about her new property, which is part of the prize for a Miss South Africa title holder.

Although it isn’t clear where the dress is from, it’s always easier to dress up in a white shirt dress because it’s clean neutral goes with everything, and adds a touch of sophistication.

Her specific dress has a simple design with a sweetheart neckline and loose sleeves.

Shirt dresses are a summer staple that can be dressed up or down with the addition of colorful belts and matching shoes.

A trend that began in the 1950s as a comfortable post-war look, that was more about comfort than being cumbersome today’s version is a little shorter and sexier.

Wear a loose shirt dress and match it with either a comfortable pair of pumps or pants to steal her look.