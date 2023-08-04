WATCH: What to expect on the final episode of Crown Chasers this weekend

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee, business mogul Koo Govender, and former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala will join Crown Chaser as guest judges this Sunday for the show’s finale.

The final episode is titled ‘Crusading for Your Cause’ and will showcase the importance of giving back.

Viewers will see the remaining finalists go to Phefeni High School, where they will talk about the importance of menstrual health and food security.

The main challenge will be the final interview, with each woman presenting their CSI platform to the judges and revealing how they see themselves making a difference in the country.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, will join the ladies as they do their final photoshoot and later face the elimination process.

Last week’s episode and eliminations

Last Sunday’s episode was about “Honouring our Heritage,” focusing on the importance of understanding the many cultures and backgrounds that exist in South Africa.

Model and primary school teacher Ané Oosthuysen, was eliminated from the show. She said going through eliminations every week was hard.

She also opened up about being part of Miss SA, saying it had always been one of her biggest dreams.

“It is such a huge honour to know that this dream became a reality. Being part of this platform was everything, and more than I could have ever imagined. I have grown as a woman, learned so much about myself, and saw just how amazing my support network is.

“There were so many standout moments during this whole process. Working with the whole Miss South Africa team, being part of Crown Chasers. Also spending time with the other contestants, and getting to know myself more. This entire process was so enriching! The hardest part was the elimination process.”

Other Miss SA hopefuls who have been eliminated from Crown Chasers are Lungo Katete and Lebohang Raputsoe.

Viewers are encouraged to vote for their favourite Crown Chaser, including those who have been eliminated.

Voting on the official Miss SA App will be closed next week Monday, August 7, at 10 am.

