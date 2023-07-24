Miss SA finalist Natasha Joubert celebrates back-to-back wins on ‘Crown Chasers’

By Lineo Lesemane

Yesterday Natasha Joubert was announced a winner of the Crown Chasers’ challenge again following last week’s win.

The Miss SA 2023 hopeful said she was thrilled about her double victory, adding that she surprised herself.

“The two challenges were very different from one another but in both, I could use my creative side. These challenges are exactly what they say they are, challenging! However, I want to always put myself in a position to think differently and grow.

“As soon as you see you are capable, you want to push your own limits. I definitely surprised myself and I want to stay as consistent as possible. Every week is nerve-wracking as many of the challenges are a first for me.”

‘Crown Chasers’ Down to Business episode

On Sunday’s episode, the beauty queens were introduced to MoFaya energy drinks and asked to create their own innovative energy drink can.

They were also asked to build a business plan or marketing strategy for their product. Natasha said she enjoyed the creativity and team effort behind Sunday’s episode.

“We got to work in teams, and [Nande Mabala, Miss SA 2023 top 12] and I were both so excited that we could express our heritage and background. I am more of a visual person, so this was a challenge where you could express yourself. As soon as you believe in your design and the story behind it, it becomes easy to present it whole-heartedly.”

She also shared that viewers can expect a lot of vulnerability from her in the remaining episodes.

“There are many days where I feel extremely vulnerable to share and show parts of myself like never before. When I did Miss South Africa in 2020 it did not give me a lot of opportunity to show a lot of myself. With Crown Chasers, people are getting to know my humour and my emotions and see how I always try to push and grow. I get to show them my growth and readiness,” she said.

They were no eliminations this week as finalist Levern Jose announced that she was leaving the competition for personal reasons.

Levern was accused of bullying a few weeks ago, and Miss SA organisation released a statement at the time, announcing that she had exited the competition.

