Gayton McKenzie and Mama Joy make amends at Bafana’s FIFA World Cup match

Mama Joy's World Cup surprise has South Africans asking one big question.

South African superfan Mama Joy has done it again.

Just days after a public back-and-forth with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie over funding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, known as a regular superfan, Joyce ‘Joy’ Chauke (Mama Joy), stunned social media by appearing at the tournament. Furthermore, she shared photos and videos from the host nation.

The colourful supporter is famous for her unwavering dedication to South African sport. She quickly became a trending topic on X after posting updates from the World Cup.

Before Bafana Bafana’s historic clash against South Korea, Mama Joy confidently predicted that South Africa would emerge victorious.

When followers asked her online for her prediction, the superfan boldly backed Bafana to win. She insisted that the team would make the country proud on football’s biggest stage.

Gayton McKenzie is an opportunist of note.



He hated Mama Joy and attempted to permanently delete her from Supper Fan status/history.



Mama Joy made her own means to attend World Cup, look at him now 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mK5gE7Gl3R June 24, 2026

Her prediction proved spot on (give or take a few goals)

Bafana went on to secure a famous 1-0 victory over South Korea thanks to a second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko. This result booked their place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation’s history.

But it was another post that really got people talking.

How did she get there?

Mama Joy shared a cheerful picture alongside Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, captioning it with the words: “He’s giving me a ticket.” The video immediately sparked speculation that the pair may have buried the hatchet. This was after their recent lengthy public disagreement.

Earlier this year, Mama Joy and McKenzie exchanged words online. This followed claims that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had no funds available to sponsor her trip to the World Cup.

The public spat divided opinion. Some believed the government should support the country’s most famous supporter. However, others argued that public funds should not be used for personal travel.

Now, judging by their smiles in the latest pictures, it seems the two may have made amends.

However, one question remains unanswered: how exactly did Mama Joy make it to the World Cup?

While social media users continue to speculate, it remains unclear who funded her trip. SA Business had previously indicated that they were supporting Mama Joy. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the full details of her travel arrangements.

Despite the uncertainty, South Africans have had plenty to say.

Netizens had mixed reactions to those watching events unfold on television and social media.

Some celebrated her presence at the global tournament. They said that no major sporting event feels complete without Mama Joy’s energy, colourful outfits, and infectious passion.

Others questioned why she continues to receive support while many ordinary fans cannot afford to travel to international tournaments.

For her part, Mama Joy appeared completely unfazed by the criticism.

Taking to social media, she thanked God and her ancestors for making the trip possible. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to once again cheer on Bafana Bafana on the world’s biggest football stage.