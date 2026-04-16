Kolisi Foundation celebrates six years with ‘First Cup Fund’ launch

The organisation said its work over the past six years has focused on food security, education and sport, and gender-based violence prevention and response.

The Kolisi Foundation has marked six years of operations with the launch of a new national initiative, the First Cup Fund, focused on childhood development.

The initiative, running from 9 April to 9 May, encourages South Africans to contribute by purchasing a warm beverage at participating Tiger’s Milk and Old Town Italy outlets nationwide.

Proceeds will support programmes focused on nutrition, safe learning environments and early childhood development.

Siya Kolisi, co-founder of the foundation, said the initiative allows more people to contribute regardless of their location.

“While we recognise the progress made over the past six years, the need remains significant. The First Cup Fund is intended to provide a simple way for more people to contribute towards improving outcomes for young children,” Kolisi said.

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Six years of programme impact

The organisation said in the past six years, its work focused on food security, education and sport, and gender-based violence prevention and response.

It has reached thousands of beneficiaries through partnerships and community-based programmes. It added that approximately R60 million has been invested in food security initiatives in partnership with Boxer and Feed the Nation.

Eight infrastructure projects have been delivered, including libraries, a community kitchen and sports facilities. More than 4 500 children have been reached through the Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project since 2022.

Mahlatse Mashua, managing director of the foundation, said the initiative aims to link small individual contributions to broader community impact, particularly in under-resourced areas.

“We continue to work closely with partners on the ground who understand the needs of their communities. Initiatives like this allow us to extend that work by bringing more people into the process of giving,” Mashua said.

Trevor Wollheim, chief executive of Life & Brand, said the campaign connects everyday consumer behaviour with social impact.

“We see this as a practical way to connect everyday moments with meaningful impact. By simply choosing to have a coffee, people are able to contribute to something that supports children at a critical stage of their development. It’s a small action, but one that can make a real difference when many people take part,” he said.

The foundation said it will continue to focus on targeted interventions across its core areas, with an emphasis on partnerships and sustainable outcomes.

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