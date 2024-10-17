Lego Fornite sets makes its way to SA

There are some key differences, but for the most part, if you’ve played Minecraft, you’ll understand Lego Fortnite.

The four new sets include: the Fortnite Durrr Burger, Supply Llama, Peely Bone and Battle Bus. Picture: Supplied

If you love Fortnite, you’ll be glad know the game has made entered the world of bricks with Lego finally deciding to come good on its side of its huge deal with Fortnite.

The range of Lego Fortnite sets are now available in South Africa. It’s basically Minecraft with Lego characters and bricks.

Differences

Rather than being inspired literally by the Lego Fortnite mode that came to the game late last year, the four sets draw on iconic elements from Fortnite‘s battle royale game mode,

The four new sets include: the Fortnite Durrr Burger, Supply Llama, Peely Bone and Battle Bus.

Inspiration

The new collection is the first range of sets to be inspired by characters, places and items found within the survival crafting game Fortnite.

Launched in December 2023, it is the first play experience to come from the long-term partnership between Epic Games and the Lego Group to make fun and safe digital spaces for children and families, and to merge physical and digital play.

Within Lego Fortnite, players can explore vast, open worlds where the magic of Lego building and Fortnite collide, from building shelters and playing as your favourite Fortnite characters, to collecting food and resources and searching for hidden areas.

Restrictions

The game receives regular content updates, including the recent introduction of two new modes – Cozy and Expert – catering to players of all skill levels.

Lego Fortnite is rated E10+/PEGI 7 and is available to play for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC on Epic Games Store, Android and cloud-based gaming streaming services.

All experiences within Fortnite (including Lego Fortnite) utilise the Epic Games parental controls and safety features.

The Lego Fortnite Supply Llama is priced at R 699, Durrr Burger R269, Peely Bone R1,999, and Battle Bus R 1,999.

