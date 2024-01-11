Maximize your festive fun: Is December Extension the latest trend?

Early January to mid January is the perfect December Extension. Kids enjoy personal attention and rides at Grassroof playcentre near Sardinia Bay. Picture: Chikomo Patsika

It is January, a month most associated with the effects of festive spending, but have you heard about the new trend: December Extension?

In South Africa, a unique and growing practice has emerged, turning January into an extended period of celebration that stretches well past December and until schools open in mid-January.

For those living on the picturesque coastlines of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, sunny weather provides the perfect backdrop for extended beach basking, sunbathing, and carefree moments by the shore.

South Africans, known for their love of a good time, have embraced the December Extension spirit, making beach activities a staple during this period.

Braaing, a cherished South African tradition of outdoor grilling, becomes a prominent feature of December Extension. Families and friends gather for barbecues, enjoying the warm weather and the camaraderie that comes with it.

Sightseeing and trips to activity parks also mark the extended festivities, with rides, jumping castles, and games captivating both kids and adults alike.

While December is traditionally a time for spending with extended families, December Extension takes a more personal turn, focusing on individual entertainment.

The emphasis shifts from large family gatherings to enjoying leisure activities with close friends and immediate family members.

For those new to the December Extension craze, preparation is key. Here are three simple steps to make the most of this extended celebration:

Budget: Set aside money specifically for December Extension. If you receive a year-end bonus, allocate a portion for this extended festive period. Additionally, plan for January expenses and stick to the budget. Consider offering to work during the Christmas period and save your annual leave for the kickstart of January. Join avibe: Take advantage of the festive spirit without overspending. Many people tend to spend recklessly during the holiday season. If you have good social skills, capitalize on this by joining the celebrations without breaking the bank. Navigate the period between December 16 and well after Christmas, benefiting from the vibrant atmosphere without splurging. Pretend to spend on New Year’s Eve: By New Year’s Eve, some peers might notice your thrifty ways. Surprise them by pulling out those three most expensive cognacs, gins, or champagnes you bought months ago. Become the hero of the night without actually spending a dime.

As the new year kicks in, you find yourself financially untouched and ready to embark on December Extension.

The advantages are numerous – with many people feeling the financial strain, your cash reserves make you a king in January.

Enjoy first-class service wherever you go, gain more followers on social media for your perceived affluence, and leverage your financial strength for better deals during January specials.

However, a word of caution: maintaining a thrifty approach during the festive season requires a strong character.

While everyone is in a giving spirit, resisting the temptation to overspend is a challenge.

Yet, for those who master the art of December Extension, the rewards are not just financial – they extend to an enriched social life, a sense of accomplishment, and a strong start to the new year.