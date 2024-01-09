A sweet farewell to the festive season: Strawberry picking at Moihoek Farm

Here's what to expect when you go picking Strawberries at Moihoek Farm.

As we were winding down the festive season, my family and I decided to embark on a delightful escapade to Moihoek Strawberry Farm in Hankey, Eastern Cape.

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of rolling hills and valleys, the journey to the farm was not only straightforward but also a visual treat for the senses.

To reach Moihoek from Gqeberha, we took the Hankey offramp off the N2 and followed the well-marked signs, guiding us through the scenic yet hilly drive.

From there, a journey of approximately 24 kilometers brought us to the entrance of the farm. On our way back, we opted for the faster route via a road to Humansdorp, rejoining the wider N2 highway.

Excitement buzzed in the air as we approached the farm, eager to participate in the cherished tradition of strawberry picking.

A bucket full of fun and strawberries. Picture: Chikomo Patsika

The farm charged a nominal fee of R50 for a small bucket and R70 for a larger one, allowing visitors to fill their containers with the freshest strawberries.

Once a row was chosen for picking, participants were kindly reminded that changing or skipping to another row was not permitted.

Arriving at the farm around 11 am, we were surprised to find the parking area already brimming with eager strawberry enthusiasts. It seemed our timing was not as early as we thought, and perhaps, we had chosen a day when most of the ripe berries had been plucked. Undeterred, we decided to make the most of the experience.

As we set out into the fields, it became apparent that the majority of the larger strawberries had already been harvested.

Nevertheless, the adventure was not lost on my kids, who reveled in the joy of plucking strawberries straight from the vines. The rules allowed participants to indulge in the sweetness of the berries while diligently filling up their chosen buckets.

Even strawberry picking comes with rules. Picture: Chikomo Patsika

Opting for the small bucket, I roamed through the rows, enjoying the therapeutic act of strawberry picking. Although the berries were not as sizeable as expected, the experience was fulfilling, and the sense of accomplishment when the bucket was full was undeniable.

Reflecting on the day, it became evident that timing is crucial when planning a visit to Moihoek Strawberry Farm.

Next time, we pledged to be there at the onset of the strawberry picking season to ensure a bountiful harvest of the plumpest berries.