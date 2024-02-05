Medihelp Sunrise Monster: Join 6 000 runners @ sunrise

Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear green on the day as the Greenest Monster will win an exciting prize.

It is that time of the year again! Time to get moving @ sunrise with the Medihelp Sunrise Monster. The race, usually attracting more than 6 000 runners and walkers, will take place at the Harlequin Club in Groenkloof, Pretoria, on 2 March 2024.

“This year, Medihelp is pulling out all the stops to make this a memorable event for everyone,” says Adele Lubbe, senior marketing manager with Medihelp Medical Scheme. “The 32 km Sunrise Monster provides the perfect challenge for serious runners as the ultimate Comrades conditioner. And, if you’re into shorter distances or just want to enjoy an active and fun-filled day with family, friends or colleagues, you can also enter the 21km Half Monster, 10km Mini Monster, or 5km Baby Monster.”

“We will also make sure the kids are kept busy in a special cordoned-off play area with jumping castles, obstacle courses, and entertainers.”

To make sure everybody stays hydrated, water points will be available every 3km. For any injuries or general discomfort, Netcare 911 will provide medical support along the race routes and at the finish line.

Medihelp encourages runners to use their own pre-filled water bottles and hydration packs to minimise the impact of events on the environment. To add to the green theme of the race, runners and walkers are encouraged to wear green on the day as the Greenest Monster will win an exciting prize.

“In the weeks leading up to the event, we will also run a Spot the Monster competition on our website. All you have to do is find one of the Sunrise Monsters hidden around the website to stand a chance of winning one of three Garmin Forerunner® 245 Music smartwatches.

“We want to invite runners and walkers from all over Gauteng and surrounding provinces to take part in this epic race and fun-filled event, and take home a medal for their efforts. It promises to be one for the books,” Lubbe concludes.

More about the Medihelp Sunrise Monster

The race will take place at the Harlequin Club in Groenkloof, Pretoria, on 2 March 2024, starting from 06:03. You can enter here: https://www.medihelp.co.za/?Campaign=SMG.

Online entries close on Friday, 1 March 2024 at 24:00. Alternatively, you can also enter for any distance at the Harlequin Club on Friday, 1 March 2024 from 11:00 to 18:00.

Entry fees start at R60 for the 5km, and go up to R300 for the 32km race. Medihelp HealthPrint members get free entry.

Runners/Walkers can collect their race numbers at the Harlequin Club on Friday, 1 March 2024 from 11:00 to 18:00 or on race morning from 04:30 to 05:30. Collection in Johannesburg will take place on 29 February 2024 at Running High, Shop 2, Bedford Arcade, 55 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview, from 11:00 to 17:00.