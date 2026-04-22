Why Mrs South Africa Verushka Singh chose to step down from her crown

Having dramatically resigned as Mrs South Africa, Verushka Singh's powerful motherhood choice is reshaping modern pageantry narratives.

When Verushka Singh stepped away from her crown in March this year, it wasn’t because of scandal or spectacle that drove the decision. Instead, it was something far more personal and profound.

The former Mrs South Africa chose to resign at the height of her reign to focus on her son, Zach, after his diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This moment has since sparked widespread conversation about motherhood, ambition, and redefining success.

Entire life restructured

Singh, a 40-year-old managing director from Johannesburg, revealed that her son’s diagnosis came after concerns were raised by his school over declining academic performance.

What followed was a deeply personal reckoning. This led her to homeschool him and to restructure her entire life around his needs.

In her own words, she chose alignment over other people’s expectations. Notably, this statement has resonated across social media and parenting communities alike.

Her decision was not made lightly. As Mrs South Africa 2026, Singh had stepped into a role that demanded visibility, travel, and constant public engagement.

Choosing family over the crown

Yet behind the glamour, the strain on her family life became increasingly difficult to ignore. She shared that her son needed his mother to feel regulated.

This underscored the emotional and developmental support required during this critical time.

“When you can see that somebody needs you at that time, you have to make that difficult decision,” Singh said, reflecting on the moment she chose family over the crown.

Despite the prestige associated with the title, she has expressed no regret. Instead, she describes her son as her greatest teacher and her guiding force.

Following her resignation, Carika Bebb, who previously held the title of First Princess, officially stepped into the role of Mrs South Africa 2026. This ensured continuity for the platform while Singh stepped into a new chapter of purpose.

What makes Singh’s story particularly compelling is that her journey into pageantry initially began as something for herself, a personal goal beyond her corporate success.