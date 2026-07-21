Romanda Hombir: Meet SA’s Miss World 2026 rep, proud Swati-Zulu-German heritage icon from Mpumalanga

Romanda Hombir, the 27-year-old clinical audiologist crowned Miss World South Africa 2026 on Mandela Day, brings a powerful mix of Swati, Zulu and German roots to the global stage.

South Africa has selected Romanda Hombir as its official representative for the 75th Anniversary Edition of Miss World, set to take place in Vietnam from 9 August to 5 September 2026.

Crowned Miss World South Africa 2026 on Nelson Mandela Day at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria, under new license holder and former Miss World Top 7 finalist Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Hombir is favoured for her talent, service and multicultural pride.

The 27-year-old is originally from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga province.

She is a clinical audiologist, motivational speaker, and model who describes herself as a lifelong learner and academic.

She was the second runner-up at Miss World South Africa 2024.

Swati-Zulu-German heritage

Clinical audiologist, advocate and proud Swati-Zulu-German heritage icon from Mpumalanga, Romanda Hombir. Picture: Miss World

Hombir proudly represents a rich multicultural tapestry reflective of South Africa’s “Rainbow Nation”.

Her official Miss World profile confirms she is of Swati, Zulu, and German heritage. This blend highlights the diverse ancestries common in Mpumalanga and broader South African communities, where indigenous African roots intersect with European influences through history and family lines.

Her surname “Hombir” has prompted some online discussion about its origins amid broader conversations on identity in South Africa (echoing the separate 2024 case of Chidimma Adetshina). However, Hombir was born and raised in South Africa, with confirmed local roots in Mpumalanga.

Advocacy and community impact

Beyond her title, the pageant queen is a dedicated community health advocate. She founded the Caring Purpose Foundation, a non-profit focused on improving access to healthcare, literacy, and nutrition. Their work involves providing mobile health screenings and skills development for underserved communities and raising awareness of women’s health issues, including endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and fibroids.

Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir. Picture: Miss World

Her Beauty With a Purpose project builds on years of hands-on work, including health screenings, educational programs, and partnerships with local organisations. Hombir has expressed a long-term ambition to collaborate with the United Nations to advance healthcare, education, and access to nutrition globally.

Path to Miss World 2026

Crowned on Mandela Day, Hombir reflected on the moment as a powerful reminder of positive change and service. She now enters intensive preparations to compete at the landmark 75th Miss World Festival in Vietnam, carrying South Africa’s flag with a focus on impact and representation.