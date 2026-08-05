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Sri Lankan beauty pageant contestant fined with animal cruelty

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

5 August 2026

07:00 pm

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A Sri Lankan woman was fined R 2 961, while the man who loaned the non-venomous, 2.1 metre animal was fined double the amount.

Sri Lankan beauty pageant contestant fined with animal cruelty

A 19-year-old beauty pageant contestant in Sri Lanka has received a hefty fine after animal cruelty after she danced on stage with an endangered python. Picture: iStock, file photo

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A Sri Lankan court has fined a 19-year-old beauty pageant contestant with animal cruelty after she danced on stage with an endangered python, an official said Wednesday.

The snake has been released unharmed into the jungle. No further details were provided about the reptile’s history.

The wildlife department prosecuted the woman, identified as Methmi Hiranya, after her act five months ago in Colombo went viral on social media, protection officer MP Sanjeeva said.

The woman was fined 50 000 rupees (R 2 961 or $181), while the man who loaned the non-venomous, seven-foot (2.1 metre) reptile was fined 100 000 rupees. Both pleaded guilty.

“They were fined the maximum allowed under the law during a court hearing late last month,” Sanjeeva told AFP.

“Soon after the act, the python had been released into a jungle.”

Sri Lanka has strict flora and fauna laws that prohibit handling wildlife, particularly endangered animals.

However, exotic animals are often displayed at several tourist spots across the island, where keepers charge foreigners for photographs with them.

Sanjeeva said three men were prosecuted at Colombo’s Galle Face promenade in recent weeks for exhibiting reptiles.

“We initially warn, but prosecute repeat offenders,” Sanjeeva said.

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Snake charming and domesticating monkeys for circus acts are not prohibited, he said, but cruelty to the animals would result in charges.

Sri Lanka’s High Court sentenced a keeper to 15 years in prison in September for trafficking wild elephants.

A tourist guide was fined 200 000 rupees in February 2022 for taunting a wild elephant.

The man had recorded himself harassing the animal and posted the video on TikTok.

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animal cruelty beauty pageant Sri Lanka

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