Big Brother Mzansi gives former housemates a second chance

Meet the former housemates who are competing for a second chance to re-enter Biggie's house.

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi will feature a twist that allows former contestants to re-enter the house.

Season six will premiere on Sunday, 11 January, under the theme ‘Bazozwa House’.

Seven ex-housemates who had short runs in previous seasons have been selected for a chance to compete again.

The selected contestants are Dube, Mmeli, Fahima, Sipha Lee, Bravo B, Lerato Modise and Liema.

Their return depends on audience votes, with the four highest-voted housemates joining the new season.

The results will be announced live on Sunday.

Dube

Dube first appeared on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5: Umlilo. He did not initially gain entry into the house due to a twist in the season’s premiere episode. He has since pursued work in fashion and digital content creation.

Mmeli

Mmeli was a contestant on Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala. He was the fifth housemate to be evicted. His early exit was linked to a pairing twist in the show.

Fahima

Fahima participated in Season 4: S’ya Mosha as one of the show’s “Disrupters”, a role intended for short-term appearances. She stayed in the house for 21 days and has since continued her career in music.

Sipha Lee

Sipha Lee competed in Season 5: Umlilo. He reached Day 28 and was part of a group labelled the Bandana Boys. He is now active as an actor and model.

Bravo B

Bravo B appeared on Season 4: S’ya Mosha but was disqualified in the first week for making offensive remarks. He has spoken publicly about the incident and its consequences, and is pursuing work in content creation and event hosting.

Lerato Modise

Lerato Modise took part in Season 4: S’ya Mosha and lasted until Day 50. She was evicted after a twist in the Fate Room. Since leaving the show, she has focused on philanthropy and entrepreneurial ventures through her Remlee Foundation.

Liema

Liema was a contestant in Season 4: S’ya Mosha. She left the house on Day 57 after choosing to take R250 000 rather than compete for the grand prize. She has since toured internationally as a music artist.

