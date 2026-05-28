Grey Today, Gone Tomorrow: The truth about hairy ageing

Ageing is not for sissies. Here's why grey and thinning hair appear, and what you can do about it right now.

Getting a grey hair, and then a few more, can be as scary as a Freddy Kruger movie, except it’s not a nightmare on Elm Street. Instead, it’s a nightmare on top of your head.

Grey hair affects millions of people worldwide, and it fuels a multi-billion-dollar hair colour industry, with many of us covering visible signs of ageing.

But researchers say many common beliefs about greying are inaccurate. Scientists now understand that genetics and the behaviour of pigment-producing stem cells within hair follicles play a far greater role than, for example, stress.

Studies are now underway to find treatments to restore natural hair colour by reactivating dormant pigment cells rather than simply masking greys.

Early studies have shown promising results in restoring pigment production, raising the possibility that future treatments could reverse greying at a biological level instead of relying on cosmetic cover-ups.

Dr Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director at Alvi Armani hair restoration clinic, shared some insight into the ‘other’ grey matter and losing our coifs.

Why do we actually get grey hair in the first place?

Greys typically begin to appear between the third and fourth decades of life, but there is significant variation. Earlier onset can still fall within normal physiological limits.

Grey hair results from a progressive decline in melanin production. The melanocytes within the hair follicle gradually lose function over time, leading to reduced pigment and ultimately colourless hair.

Some people go grey very young, even in their teens or 20s…

Premature greying is most often genetic. In certain cases, it may be associated with deficiencies such as vitamin B12 or underlying autoimmune conditions, but this is not the norm.

Dr Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director at Alvi Armani. Picture: Supplied

People still blame stress for grey hair.

There is growing evidence that chronic stress can accelerate depletion of melanocyte stem cells. However, it is a contributory factor rather than a primary cause.

Plucking grey hairs invites more to grow. Is this true?

Plucking does not increase the number of grey hairs. However, repeated trauma to the follicle can result in follicular damage and potentially permanent hair loss in that area.

Can diet, lifestyle, or deficiencies play a role in greying?

Genetics remains the dominant factor. That said, deficiencies in nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, and copper may contribute and should be considered in atypical cases.

Are there any products or supplements that genuinely help with greying?

Most commercially available products lack robust clinical evidence. Supplementation is only beneficial where a true deficiency exists.

For someone who is starting to go grey, what are their real options today apart from washing out they grey?

Options remain limited. Management is largely cosmetic, with no established medical therapy currently capable of reversing greying.

Emerging regenerative approaches such as PRP, mesotherapy, and exosome-based treatments show some early promise in supporting follicular health and potentially influencing pigmentation, but evidence remains limited, and outcomes are not yet predictable.

Clinically, in practice, we have noticed thinning hair that loses pigment and gets darker with time.

Colour change, density change. Hair and ageing. Picture Supplied

Hair loss affects both men and women, but do the causes differ depending on gender?

Yes, there are differences. Male pattern hair loss is typically androgen-driven and follows a predictable pattern, whereas female hair loss is often more diffuse and may involve a wider range of contributing factors, including hormonal and systemic influences.

What are the most common reasons people start losing hair, beyond just ageing?

The most common causes include genetic predisposition, hormonal changes, stress, systemic illness, nutritional deficiencies, and certain medications.

How do you tell the difference between normal shedding and actual hair loss?

Physiological shedding is part of the normal hair cycle and does not impact overall density. It is normal to lose anywhere between 50 and 100 strands of hair per day. Pathological hair loss presents with visible thinning, reduced volume, or patterned recession.

Can stress or illness trigger hair loss, and if so, is that usually temporary?

Yes. Telogen effluvium is a well-recognised response to physiological or psychological stress. It is typically self-limiting and resolves once the underlying trigger is addressed.

There are so many treatments out there, from shampoos to transplants. What actually works and what should people avoid?

Evidence-based treatments remain the cornerstone. Topical minoxidil and oral finasteride, in appropriate patients, have strong clinical backing.

Hair transplantation, when performed correctly, offers a permanent solution for suitable candidates.

Adjunctive therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), mesotherapy, and exosome-based treatments can provide additional benefit by improving follicular function and supporting hair growth, although outcomes can vary.

Many over-the-counter shampoos and non-medical products offer limited efficacy and should be approached with caution.