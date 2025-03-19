SA students struggle with work-readiness gap —report

Here are the fundamental work-readiness skills affecting many students across SA....

South African students are facing a severe work-readiness crisis, with many feeling unprepared for both higher education and the job market.

According to the latest Student Confidence Index released this week by the Professional Provident Society (PPS), students are struggling with financial burdens, mental health challenges, and a lack of career preparation.

ALSO READ: Here are 10 universities in SA with the most applications for 2025

Education system failing

The study, conducted between 2023 and 2024, revealed that only 19% of students feel fully prepared for the transition from high school to university.

“This gap in readiness is not just an academic issue; it is a failure of the system to equip young minds for the realities ahead,” it stated.

“As a result, many are left scrambling to navigate the overwhelming academic, financial and emotional pressures that come with higher education.”

ALSO READ: Gondwe says Nsfas is vital for women’s economic participation

Work-readiness skills

According to the report, the transition from university to the workplace is another major concern, with many students feeling underprepared.

Here are the fundamental work-readiness skills faced by many :

64% need help with networking skills.

50% require assistance with CV and cover letter writing.

49% do not know where to start with job search strategies.

41% need more skill development.

“While the government’s National Pathway Management Network and Labour Market Intelligence Partnership (LMI) aim to bridge the gap between skills and employment, students remain unconvinced,” it stated.

Financial strain

A significant majority of students, 87%, identify financial constraints as their main obstacle, with many relying on financial aid, such as bursaries and scholarships, and others depending on family assistance.

Even with financial aid, many students still face difficulties affording accommodation, transport, and daily expenses.

In addition, financial stress impacts students’ mental health, with 80% reporting struggles related to anxiety, depression, and academic pressure.

“Accommodation and student hunger also remain pressing concerns, affecting nearly a quarter of students surveyed, exacerbating their anxiety, impacting concentration, and compounding the broader mental health crisis in higher education,” the report said.

ALSO READ: Nsfas disburses allowances for students – Here are the limits for 2025 academic year

ALSO READ: Should the education budget prioritise learning over infrastructure?

Call for urgent action

PPS demanded action; here are the changes it recommended:

Bridging the transition gap.

Mental health must be a priority.

Financial security is fundamental.

Rethinking employability.

Entrepreneurship needs more than encouragement.

“It is crucial for the government, universities and the private sector to unite in a collective commitment to ensure education empowers the next wave of professionals and entrepreneurs,” said Ayanda Seboni, PPS Group Executive: Mutuality.

The report concluded, “South African students are resilient, ambitious, and eager to contribute to the economy, but they cannot do it alone.”

NOW READ: Only 3 in 10 poor children are developmentally on track, says minister