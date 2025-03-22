Sales burnout crisis: Why ‘fake it till you make it’ is costing businesses and employees big

Salespeople are caught in an emotional balancing act and forced to fake or manipulate emotions to meet job demands, leading to burnout.

In sales, “fake it till you make it” isn’t just a catchphrase; it’s practically the job description. Behind those polished smiles and pumped-up pitches, salespeople are juggling emotional gymnastics known as “emotional labour,” and it’s taking a toll on their mental health.

A new study published in Industrial Marketing Management explored how salespeople’s moral values influence how they manage their emotions at work, ultimately affecting their well-being. Poor employee health costs businesses in the United States $500 billion annually, and this problem can’t be ignored.

It turns out that salespeople don’t just wear masks. They often have to perform emotionally. Whether it’s “surface acting” (faking emotions they don’t feel) or “deep acting” (convincing themselves to feel the required emotion), the pressure is real.

Researchers found that when a salesperson’s core values align with their role, they can manage this emotional labour more effectively. But when values and job demands clash? Well, that’s when the burnout sets in.

With more than 70% of salespeople battling mental health struggles, it’s clear that businesses need to create environments where authenticity is encouraged, not masked. If the sales game is all about faking it, customers can tell, and it’s damaging to both the salesperson and the bottom line.

The high cost of sales burnout

“Managing emotions to meet job demands can lead to exhaustion, dissatisfaction, and negative customer reactions,” study co-author Omar Itani from Lebanese American University said to Science Daily. “Job satisfaction is essential for overall well-being, emphasising the need for supportive workplace cultures.”

In sales roles, where rejection is common, the pressure to perform can lead to significant emotional strain. More than 70% of people working in sales reported during the study that they struggled with mental health.

“Salespeople are expensive employees,” Khashayar Afshar Bakeshloo from the University of Mississippi explained. “They bring in money for the organisation. So, if they miss an opportunity, it means that there’s no money coming in. When a salesperson burns out, it’s not just a loss of the person but also everything they bring to the company.”

The solution to sales burnout

So, what’s the solution? Align personal values with job expectations. Salespeople need workplaces that support authenticity, mental health, and ethical leadership to manage emotional labour and avoid burnout. Sales managers should create environments that foster this.

“Communication is key,” Afshar said. “When employees can talk openly about their struggles, they don’t carry the burden alone.”

Authenticity is the key to sales success

The research is clear: authenticity – matching your feelings with what you show – benefits everyone. If you’re burning out, find a job that aligns with your values.

“There are two selves at play: personal and organisational,” Afshar said. “When they’re in sync, that’s where the magic happens.”

When businesses push for customer satisfaction at any cost, they often create unsustainable emotional demands. Ironically, customers can spot the inauthenticity, making it a lose-lose situation. What is the most effective sales strategy? Stop faking it and start building environments where authenticity thrives.

