Ramaphosa’s response to Mkhwanazi falls flat as fatigue for commission of inquiry creeps in

Singer and retired politician Ringo Madlingozi said “Cyril must go and burn with his judiciary commission".

It was probably the most anticipated presidential address since the updates on the Covid-19 pandemic, which became widely known as the ‘family meeting’.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s shocking allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, among others, has left many disappointed.

“Cyril must go and burn with his judiciary commission,” singer and retired politician Ringo Madlingozi said, speaking on X (former Twitter) after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening.

“It’s a waste of time while SA will be burning, and the corrupt and dangerous individuals will be ruining our country to the core.”

Among his announcements on Sunday, Ramaphosa said Mchunu has been placed on a leave of absence.

This comes after allegations that the minister interfered in police investigations and has an improper relationship with police service provider Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

‘President doesn’t give a hoot about South Africans’

“It took Cyril Ramaphosa the whole damn week to respond with nothing while SA is burning,” Ringo said in another tweet.

“Why must we keep quiet! Why must we oblige to such nonsense? This guy, called [the] SA president [does not] give a hoot about South Africans. He doesn’t feel the pain of thuggery and corruption. He seems to be enjoying seeing us tortured. Cyril Ramaphosa must be pushed out with his organisation,” he said.

The Citizen spoke with Ringo to expand on his comments on social media, and he said he preferred not to comment.

“Unfortunately, I’m not willing to answer questions about my X input,” the singer told this publication on Monday morning.

In a shock move in 2019, the Sondela Sthandwa singer became a member of parliament (MP) of the EFF, cementing his commitment to politics.

After the conclusion of the general election in 2024, Ringo announced that he’s stepping away from politics, but will remain an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member.

Ringo said his time in politics has given him a better understanding of the decisions taken by those in power.

“For me to be part of the deciders and constructors of the laws of the country, I learnt a lot [about] how things are going. I’m really going to put that up in the music that I’m doing,” Ringo told The Citizen in 2024.

Commission of inquiry fatigue

Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that he will establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the infiltration of law enforcement agencies by criminal elements.

“The minister has undertaken to give his full cooperation to the commission to enable it to do its work,” said Ramaphosa.

Other public figures weren’t impressed with the president’s response to Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Political and social commentator Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh described Ramaphosa’s government as one “of commissions, dialogues, and delay tactics”.

“Commission of Enquiry!!! Meaning another telenovela!!!” expressed sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

