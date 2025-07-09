‘South Africa needs brave men like Mkhwanazi,’ says Moja Love TV boss’ foundation

The foundation claims that Saps did not want to collaborate with Moja Love’s crime-fighting shows.

Moja Love TV channel boss Aubrey Tau, through his foundation, has thrown his weight behind KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“South Africa needs brave men like Mkhwanazi who, despite being criticised, love the country dearly and are prepared to die for the Republic,” read a statement by the Aubrey Tau Foundation. Tau is the CEO of Moja Love.

On Sunday, Mkhwanazi, through a press briefing in KZN, alleged that certain businesspeople were being shielded by national police leadership and claimed there was pressure on provincial police officers to drop cases linked to politically connected individuals.

“General Mkhwanazi took a bold stand and stood for the truth whilst jeopardising his safety, the safety of his family and fellow police men and women who stood with him.”

ALSO READ: Fur, football and forfeits: MaMkhize lives it up as netizens link her to the Mkhwanazi saga

Saps slammed for snubbing Moja Love collaboration

In the statement, the foundation expressed claims that the South African Police Service (Saps) did not want to collaborate with Moja Love’s crime-fighting shows.

“The foundation has noted the unfortunate approach by Saps not to collaborate with Moja Love TV programmes that are aimed at exposing criminals and restoring confidence in the criminal justice system in the country.”

Tau’s foundation specifically mentioned the popular show Sizok’thola, which is premised on combating the scourge of drug use in the community by raiding the homes of those who sell and produce the drugs.

Loosely translated, the name of the show means ‘we’ll get you’.

However, it seems that even when they’ve apprehended alleged suspects, the show’s host, Xolani Khumalo, and his team are barred from carrying out their mandate of removing the said culprit from the community they’re allegedly destroying through drugs.

ALSO READ: Moja Love didn’t want to ‘throw Xolani Khumalo under the bus’ as ‘Sizok’thola’ host returns

Xolani Khumalo’s take

In a 2023 interview on DJ Sbu’s podcast The Hustler’s Corner, Khumalo openly spoke about a drug kingpin in KZN who is allegedly protected by a senior Saps member.

“At some point in Durban, you bust a rich drug dealer. You get a whole brigadier, who is in charge of a unit or a department in Saps, they call that person to say ‘tell your people to stand down, what are you doing there’,” said Khumalo.

The TV host, who is generally seen by the country as a genuine crime-fighting figure, similar to Mkhwanazi, said they were once chased by armed men while shooting in Durban.

He said this was because they didn’t do a ‘proper risk assessment’ on the alleged drug kingpin.

“We had the intelligence that this person is a drug dealer, and he’s big…and he prepares his drugs at this particular place,” said Khumalo.

“But in terms of the influence that he had, we didn’t quite make sure…about how much reach he had.”

He said during that incident, his team’s guns allegedly needed to be verified.

“Imagine, you are at a place to bust a big criminal, then they turn around and make you look like a criminal…and you are with police [when raiding drug dealers, but] the police are told to stand down.”

“It was the first time seeing an old man brigadier shaking, saying ‘I’m not ready to lose my job now’, and I saw there that we are just playing. I swore at that old man, telling him that he is useless,” said Khumalo.

In the same interview, Khumalo explained that their raids are conducted in conjunction with the Saps, who make arrests, and then the channel follows up. But he said some cases eventually get thrown out.

“To be honest, we do have honest cops. But they are few.”

“Actually, the system is not corrupt; it’s the people that are corrupt, because for the system to be functional, it needs human resources. So if the human resource is corrupt, the system can’t say ‘hey I want to work, can you utilise me?’”

NOW READ: Thembi Seete stuns in white bikini during luxurious Mauritius getaway [PICS]