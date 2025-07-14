Miss SA Mia Le Roux joins National Dialogue to ‘ensure credibility’

Le Roux is among those invited by President Ramaphosa to join the Eminent Persons Group, appointed to guide the National Dialogue.

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux said her participation in the National Dialogue is to ensure that the process is credible and to serve as a voice for the voiceless, advocating for those who often go unheard.

“I’m here to ensure that there is credibility to the process. We all are here to drive that credibility and to ensure that this will be a success,” said Le Roux.

She was speaking at the inaugural meeting that President Cyril Ramaphosa had with members of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Friday.

The president announced the appointment of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to guide and champion the National Dialogue, and Le Roux is among those invited.

Le Roux, the advocate

Le Roux was diagnosed with hearing loss when she was a year old and received her cochlear implant shortly after.

She has since become an advocate for people living with disabilities, using her platform to raise awareness and promote inclusivity.

“I believe that this national dialogue is important because as someone who has always felt unheard, who never had a voice, this is an opportunity for you to have your voice,” Le Roux said.

The 29-year-old recently announced that she has become engaged to her partner, Luke Tenoever.

Dr Kani’s thrill

The EPG consists of prominent individuals in society with a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building.

The selected individuals are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour in public life, according to the government.

In the art and creative space, the president invited elders, including actor, playwright and director Dr John Kani and author and poet Gcina Mhlope.

“Since 1994, all of us had envisaged the future. All of us knew what was going to happen to our lives, what was going to be improved in our lives, and slowly that image gets blurred,” Kani said.

“And now, when the president said after the elections that we need a national dialogue, I was thrilled.”

He said his excitement about the dialogue stems from the opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey since the dawn of democracy in 1994, particularly in terms of citizen reflection.

“Maybe even speak to ourselves in our communities and say ‘what can I do to improve the situation, to improve the lives of our people…what are my responsibilities in dealing with crime in my street’,” said the actor.

Kani highlighted other social ills the country faces, urging South Africans to reflect on their contributions to the country’s welfare.

“’Are you aware?’ I’m asking myself, I’m not saying what the government is doing. I’m asking myself what am I doing. This then, for me, give us that push.”

Speaking to The Citizen just after Ramaphosa announced the long list of EPG, celebrated singer-songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai said she didn’t receive an invitation from the president. and that she would’ve accepted the invitation had it come.

“There is much to be legislated in our industry and much to be done to protect artist rights, livelihoods and dignity,” shared Thandiswa.

Opinion on the National Dialogue is as divided as the country’s election results last year.

While some have seen it as an opportunity for South Africans to air their grievances about the country’s progress or the lack thereof over the last 30 years, others view it as a waste of state funds by the government.

