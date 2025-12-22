Rainy Christmas weather doesn’t have to kill the vibe

Rainy weather is expected for Christmas, but an indoor celebration does not have to kill the festive vibe when everyone can game together.

Christmas Day means a rainy day in South Africa. The weather never quite plays along and, if forecasts are anything to go by, it’s going to be another wettish festive celebration on Thursday.

That means, of course, that all the fun and togetherness will have to happen indoors. And if you want to avoid awkward silences, people scrolling on their phones, or everyone mysteriously disappearing for a quick lie down, there are a few ways to make Christmas Day lunch a bit more entertaining on either side of mealtime.

Nobody has to be the Grinch, unless there’s been one too many sour shooters before food hits the table.

Christmas Charades

It’s a game even granny and your mother-in-law can play, and there’s very little room for arguments. There are charades apps available for phones and tablets, but going analogue works just as well. All you need is a handful of ideas scribbled onto paper scraps and tossed into a bowl. Use your phone as a timer, clear a bit of space for the acting, split into teams, and appoint a mildly authoritative scorekeeper if things get competitive.

Family playing a game of charades as they celebrate Christmas at home together. Picture: iStock

30 Seconds

There’s no game quite like 30 Seconds to get everyone a bit hot under the collar, all in the name of Christmas Day fun. The game works well with larger groups and, much like charades, requires quick thinking, fast talking and sharp teammates. It’s loud, chaotic and guaranteed to spark debates that carry on long after the final card is read.

Noot vir Noot

This one can be made up as you go along, loosely based on the long-running Afrikaans game show. A few seconds of a song is all you get before teams must guess the title, artist or era. All you need is a phone, a music streaming service and a speaker. Split everyone into teams, appoint a quizmaster, and let the guessing begin. Expect singing, humming and a few wildly confident wrong answers.

Never have I ever

Worse than truth or dare and potentially dangerous if boundaries aren’t set up front. Keep the categories light unless everyone genuinely knows what they’re in for. Confessions will happen. Revelations may shock. Uncle Pete or Auntie Mabel might have a past, and one of them may have danced on a table in their youth. This one is strictly for grown-ups and best played once dessert has settled.

Rainy days over Christmas can still be fun. Picture: iStock

Christmas quiz

There are tons of apps and websites that can help out with this one. It’s a classic, and you can create your very own pub-like fun at home. Mix easy questions with silly ones, throw in a few curveballs and of course, some dad jokes and a couple of family specifics. Some small prizes, for winners and losers, will add some spice.

Also Read: All I want for Christmas…

Playing card games

Cards are cool, and a good card game can include a lot of folks. Think Uno, Snap, Rummy or any one of the myriad games around. Google some easy ones if you are stumped for a play. Of course, there’s always a bit of poker too, but it’s Christmas, so the best bet would be mince pies and not your undies.

Indoor scavenger hunt

It’s a fun and easy game that can be played indoors or outdoors. Create a list of things to find around the house or the garden, the garage or the storeroom. Whether it’s a specific leaf, something of a specific colour or utility. Create the clues, put some teams together, and green’s for go.

Now Read: How one little elf took over Christmas

