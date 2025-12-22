One person reported dead after floods hit KZN’s South Coast (VIDEOS)

Three others missing after storms tore through most areas of the South Coast.

At least one person has died after heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast on Sunday night led to severe flooding and significant damage to roads and properties.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thulasizwe Buthelezi said on Sunday night that the coastal belt from Margate to Port Shepstone was hit by intense rainfall that started around 4.30pm.

One dead and three missing

The Ugu district municipality confirmed on Monday that one person lost their life when they were caught in a mudslide.

“Sadly, a fatality due to a mudslide at Nyandezulu has been reported,” it said.

Three people are also missing in Amanzimtoti.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they went missing after the vehicle they were in was washed away in Amanzimtoti. He said five people were in the car, but two managed to escape.

Update – please see previous video for details on the washed away vehicle in Amanzimtoti

South Coast battered by floods

As clean-up operations take place, many roads have been destroyed by sinkholes or are blocked by fallen trees.

As the rain fell, many posted pictures and videos on social media to show the storm’s intensity. The Shelly Centre shopping mall and Wild Coast Sun were among the properties affected by the floods.

Watch: Wild Cost Sun flooded

Watch: Water flows through Shelly Centre

Shelly Beach:

Shelly Beach:

KZN

Cars were also seen stuck on flooded roads, while some streets looked more like rivers.

21.12.2025#SouthAfrica

21.12.2025#SouthAfrica

Intense rainfall on the southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal resulted in flooding, particularly in Margate and its surrounding areas. Water inundated courtyards and commercial areas. Flooding also occurred at the Shelley Beach shopping centre.

Watch: Margate hit by floods

Although the storm was felt in many areas on the South Coast, Margate is said to be the hardest hit.

down on the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal in the seaside town of Margate, this afternoon

One person posted a video of the debris that washed up on the beach in Margate after the floods.

Severe flooding due to extreme rainfall in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa 🇿🇦 (21.12.2025)

Buthelezi said disaster management teams and fire and rescue services had been deployed to the affected areas.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of all residents and to stabilise the affected areas with urgency,” he said.

Disaster management teams have been deployed to clear roads after the floods in KZN’s South Coast on Sunday night. Picture: Facebook/Ugu district municipality

The department urged people to remain cautious.

It advised the public to:

Avoid crossing flooded bridges or low-lying roads;

Stay clear of areas where sinkholes have been identified; and

Report all emergencies immediately to local municipal authorities.

More storms expected in KZN on Monday

The South African Weather Service warned that the severe weather conditions in KZN are not over, with more thunderstorms expected on Monday.

It issued a yellow level 4 warning for the province, adding that heavy downpours, damaging winds, lightning and hail are expected.

It also warned that the severe thunderstorms could also be seen in the Eastern Cape.

