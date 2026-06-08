‘It hurts’: Mama Joy’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plans dashed,leaving her without a ticket to Mexico

After years of representing South Africa around the world, Mama Joy is facing her biggest sporting disappointment yet.

South African superfan Mama Joy Chauke has revealed that she will be watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup from home. Her hopes of securing sponsorship to attend the tournament in Mexico fell through.

For years, Chauke has become one of the most recognisable supporters in South African sport. She has travelled across the globe to support national teams and has represented the country at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

However, the woman affectionately known as Mama Joy now finds herself on the outside looking in. This comes as preparations for football’s biggest tournament gather pace.

The development comes amid ongoing debate surrounding Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to support the attendance of selected influencers, artists and public figures at the World Cup.

Online critics of the decision argue that public funds should be focused on supporting athletes and improving grassroots sports development. They say this should be prioritised rather than sending supporters and personalities to major events.

On the other hand, some contend that these public figures help boost the country’s image and inspire national pride. They bring global attention to South African sport.

The issue has sparked online questions about fairness and resource allocation. There are also questions about the criteria used to select who represents the country at international events.

Speaking about her disappointment, Chauke said she struggled to understand why she had been excluded. She was left out while others who had previously benefited from similar support were being given opportunities to attend the tournament.

“It hurts that the minister claims he can’t take me because R800 000 was spent on me, yet a supporter who was with me and for whom the same amount was spent is on the list heading to Mexico,” she said.

Chauke explained that she was heartbroken to discover she had not been included in the very opportunity she had “fought” for over the years.

She said she had dedicated much of her life to supporting South African sport. She has helped build a culture of passionate fan participation at major international tournaments.

According to Chauke, watching others receive 2026 FIFA World Cup-related opportunities while she remains at home has been particularly painful.

She added that she has become one of the most recognisable faces in global sport. Now she feels as though she is being punished rather than celebrated for the role she has played in promoting South African teams around the world.

The latest disappointment follows months of public exchanges between Chauke and McKenzie regarding government support for superfans attending international sporting events.

Previous reports indicated that the minister had taken a firm stance against funding travel for superfans. He argued that limited public resources should instead be directed towards athletes, artists and development programmes.

Speaking on the matter, Minister McKenzie said, “We need to prioritise our spending to ensure maximum benefit for South African sports and culture. The focus must be on those who compete and create, not just those who support.”

The issue has remained a talking point among sports fans. This has continued, especially after reports emerged that influencers and content creators would form part of initiatives linked to the World Cup.

For many South Africans, Mama Joy has become synonymous with unwavering support, colourful outfits and infectious energy. She is seen in stadiums around the world.

Her presence has become part of the sporting landscape, making her absence from the World Cup all the more noticeable.

Sponsorship opportunities could still emerge before the tournament begins. Nevertheless, Chauke says she is preparing herself for the reality that she may experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup from her living room rather than from the stands. She has built her reputation as one of South Africa’s most famous supporters in those stands.