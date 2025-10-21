Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Cider-braised chicken with apples and shallots

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

21 October 2025

02:45 pm

This hearty dish pairs succulent chicken with roasted Dutoit Royal Gala apples and shallots, all enhanced by a cider and mustard cream sauce.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 free-range chicken leg quarters
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2.5 ml cayenne pepper
  • 5 ml paprika
  • 10 ml mixed herbs
  • 10 ml garlic and herb seasoning
  • 25 ml olive oil
  • 6 Dutoit Shallots, peeled and halved
  • 3 Dutoit Royal Gala Apples, sliced thickly
  • 4 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 150 ml chicken stock
  • 150 ml apple cider (alcohol-free optional)
  • 60 ml cream
  • 15 ml Dijon mustard

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
  2. Place Dutoit Shallots and apple slices on a lined tray, drizzle with olive oil, season, and roast for 15 minutes until lightly charred.
  3. Season chicken, rub with spices. Brown in an ovenproof pan for ±4 minutes per side.
  4. Add stock, cider, and thyme. Roast for 15 minutes.
  5. Mix mustard with cream, pour over chicken, then add apples and shallots. Roast another 10 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with creamy mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the sauce.

Recipe by Christine Capendale

