Recipe of the day: Cider-braised chicken with apples and shallots

This hearty dish pairs succulent chicken with roasted Dutoit Royal Gala apples and shallots, all enhanced by a cider and mustard cream sauce.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 free-range chicken leg quarters
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2.5 ml cayenne pepper
- 5 ml paprika
- 10 ml mixed herbs
- 10 ml garlic and herb seasoning
- 25 ml olive oil
- 6 Dutoit Shallots, peeled and halved
- 3 Dutoit Royal Gala Apples, sliced thickly
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs
- 150 ml chicken stock
- 150 ml apple cider (alcohol-free optional)
- 60 ml cream
- 15 ml Dijon mustard
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Place Dutoit Shallots and apple slices on a lined tray, drizzle with olive oil, season, and roast for 15 minutes until lightly charred.
- Season chicken, rub with spices. Brown in an ovenproof pan for ±4 minutes per side.
- Add stock, cider, and thyme. Roast for 15 minutes.
- Mix mustard with cream, pour over chicken, then add apples and shallots. Roast another 10 minutes until golden and cooked through.
Serving Suggestion: Serve with creamy mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the sauce.
Recipe by Christine Capendale
Recipe by Christine Capendale