Roland Schoeman announces engagement after romantic proposal in the Cayman Islands

Olympic champion Roland Schoeman shares emotional engagement news after a special Caribbean proposal this summer.

Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman is officially engaged to his long-time partner, Miriah Schneider, after a romantic proposal in the Cayman Islands.

The couple, who have been together since 2022, announced their engagement on social media in late June 2026. They shared heartfelt messages about their relationship and the journey that led them to this milestone.

“This year, in one of our favourite places in the world, surrounded by people who have become such an important part of our lives, I asked her to marry me. She said yes.”

The former Olympian also thanked photographer @mo_doops for capturing the proposal. He described it as a moment the couple will cherish forever.

A special place for the couple

Schoeman revealed that the Cayman Islands have held a special place in his heart for years.

“Seven years ago, I made my first trip to Cayman. What started as a visit quickly became a tradition. Year after year, I found myself returning to a place filled with incredible people, lasting friendships, and memories I’ll always cherish,” he wrote.

He added that Schneider became part of that tradition four years ago, making the destination even more meaningful.

Miriah shares her excitement.

Schneider, an American fashion model and real estate professional, posted her own emotional tribute to Schoeman.

“Well… it finally happened. Last week in Grand Cayman, Roland asked me to marry him and of course I said yes,” she wrote.

She reflected on the life they have built together over the past few years. This includes travelling and creating memories. They also raised their dog, Milo, while planning for the future.

“I love your drive, your passion, your adventurous side, your loyalty, and how committed you are to the people and things you care about,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be your wife.”

Life between South Africa and the United States

Roland Schoeman shows off his Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals from Athens in 2004. Picture: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Schoeman, one of South Africa’s most celebrated swimmers, now splits his time between South Africa and the United States. In the United States, he works as a real estate agent.

He became a naturalised US citizen in 2022, marking a new chapter in his life beyond competitive swimming.

Despite stepping away from the pool, the Olympic medallist has remained a familiar public figure. He achieves this through business ventures, fitness advocacy and regular appearances on social media.