‘People called me a woman beater’: Sipho Ndlovu on domestic assault allegations

The actor says the allegations affected his personal life and career.

Actor Sipho Ndlovu recently opened up about the impact that domestic assault allegations made by his former partner, Thandeka Mhlanga, had on his personal life and career.

Mhlanga, known as Shanice, laid a case against Ndlovu in 2024, alleging that he assaulted her after she visited his home.

She has since issued two public apologies, saying she damaged Ndlovu’s reputation and regretted opening the case.

Ndlovu on being labelled a ‘woman beater’

Speaking on the Engineer Your Life podcast with Lungelo KM, Ndlovu shared his account of what happened before the case was opened.

He said they were in a relationship which lasted about two months before he decided to end it because he felt they were not compatible.

“I realised we had only two months with her. Then I decided that, no, no, no, this one, it should end,” he said.

The actor said he ended the relationship after what he described as unacceptable behaviour, including allegedly insulting a production driver.

He claimed Mhlanga initially refused to leave his home but left the following day. He alleged she later returned to the estate where he lived despite him asking her to respect his decision.

“I ran to the gate to try to stop her from getting into my yard,” he said.

Ndlovu said there was an exchange involving estate security before Mhlanga eventually left.

He said he received a WhatsApp message from her the following morning.

“She sent me a WhatsApp photo of her with a blue eye and said, ‘I am going to tell South Africa that you did this to me.'”

“I said, ‘You know very well that I didn’t touch you.'”

According to Ndlovu, Mhlanga replied: “You allowed security to manhandle me. Now you will know.”

Ndlovu said he was later arrested after an assault case was opened against him. He added that he also opened a harassment case against Mhlanga.

“I went to Douglasdale Police Station to open a case against her. Because it is harassment. She harassed me. She trespassed.”

Ndlovu said the allegations had a lasting impact on his reputation.

“People called me an abuser. People called me a woman beater. I beat women,” he said.