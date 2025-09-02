Local fashion police 2025: Celebrating South African style with heritage, and umswenko

Threading through the rich valleys of South African heritage, culture, nomswenko!

Can you hear the soft whistle of a locomotive calling out to you? Or the wind gently rustling through the trees, carrying a story of style, resilience and creativity?

As South Africa welcomes spring, local fashion steps into the spotlight with Proudly SA’s Local Fashion Police campaign marking its fifth year in grand style.

A milestone year for local fashion

The Local Fashion Police initiative turns five this year, growing stronger and more influential in pushing the “Loved Here, Made Here” philosophy.

Welcoming seven local brands and nine powerhouse judges, a record since its 2021 inception. Their presence showcases the evolution of South African fashion, balancing nostalgia with a fresh take on modern style.

Meet the judges

The 2025 panel blends experience, innovation and cultural relevance. Leading the lineup are:

Tshepo Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeans, a brand beloved for its denim designed for South Africans, by South Africans.

Asanda Madyibi is a designer celebrated for bold and culturally rooted creations.

Khosi Nkosi Fashion House, co-founded by Nobukhosi “Khosi” Mukwevho and Thabo Mukwevho, is renowned for its contemporary African glamour.

Londeka Buthelezi Ndaba, founder of Malondie, is known for daring and futuristic fashion.

Stephen van Eeden, master couturier at Stephen Van Eeden Atelier.

Thandazani Nofingxana, creative mind behind ABANTU in AFRICA.

Prince and Warren Meko, the Meko twins, are bringing leather artistry to life with their Madonsela brand.

Each judge reflects a different layer of South Africa’s fashion history and future, from timeless denim and luxe leather to bold couture.

A fashion journey on the Blue Train

If last year’s sky-high runway on a plane set tongues wagging, this year’s celebration took elegance to new tracks.

The Local Fashion Police 2025 launch unfolded aboard the iconic Blue Train, a symbol of luxury and heritage often called “the window to the soul of Africa”.

Guests experienced a five-star journey infused with local designers. It was a fitting metaphor: local fashion on a journey, moving with purpose, style and momentum.

How you can wear local and win big

Fashion lovers are officially “wanted” by the Local Fashion Police. Proudly SA, in partnership with African Bank and FP and M Seta, has announced a competition: post a picture or video of yourself in locally made fashion, prove its origin and stand a chance to win R50 000 in local fashion plus a runway moment in an original design.

Keeping the spirit alive

In the words of the late Riky Rick: “Sidla ukotini.” (We are dressing well)

This campaign embodies that sentiment, celebrating our homegrown fashion and urging South Africans to make “buying local” as natural as breathing.