SA’s first Miss Universe marks 66th birthday with newsletter launch

From global red carpets to publishing, advocacy and now her very own newsletter, she proves that women can reinvent themselves at any stage of life.

South Africa’s first Miss Universe, Margaret Gardiner, continues to redefine beauty, purpose, and visibility at 66.

A South African first Miss Universe who keeps shining

The name Margaret Gardiner has long been synonymous with elegance, resilience, and reinvention. Crowned Miss South Africa at 18 and becoming the nation’s first Miss Universe in 1978, Gardiner has built an extraordinary career that extends far beyond pageants.

From international modelling and fashion editing to authorship and entertainment journalism, she’s consistently championed women’s visibility and empowerment.

Her work has included covering A-list stars on red carpets for goldenglobes.com, penning both fiction and non-fiction titles, and advocating for diversity and inclusion on global platforms.

Margaret at 66

Picture: William Botha

Gardiner marked her 66th birthday on August 21, launching her own website and newsletter.

Far from slowing down, she insists that life is only gaining momentum.

Earlier this year, she released her debut novel, Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar (also in Afrikaans as Bedorwe Skoonheid: Joey Superstar), a bold exploration of the hidden challenges women face. The book explores real-world themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the systemic pressures faced by women.

Recognition continues to follow her

She was recently included in the Influential Women of Los Angeles and honoured as a World Women Leader in Media in Greece.

Next, she heads to the Toronto International Film Festival, balancing her role as an entertainment journalist with her commitment to uplifting women.

Gardiner reflects: “It’s thrilling to continue to influence women to evolve, lean into opportunities, and self-actualise to their full potential.

ALSO READ:Salamina Mosese pens new children’s book: Neo’s Invisible blanket

The power of the newsletter

Her new newsletter is set to be a space where women can connect on topics like health, ageing, advocacy, mental wellness, and positivity. It’s Gardiner’s way of creating an online community that ensures women remain visible, regardless of age or circumstance.

“I refuse to sit in a corner and wait to die.

To me, life is about evolving, not getting stuck where you were,” she says. “At 66 the world is full of possibilities, and each day continues to be an adventure.”

Overcoming critics

Margaret Gardiner. Picture: Willaim Botha

Gardiner’s journey has not been without trials. In 2024, her role on the Miss Universe selection committee sparked social media bullying, with critics targeting her appearance and suggesting her retirement.

Having survived multiple bouts of cancer, including face cancer, she responded with dignity and strength.

“Women seemed angry about how I look… when my main focus is not on how I look but how I live my life.”

Her refusal to conform to societal expectations has only deepened her role as a voice for mental health and body positivity.

What’s next?

Gardiner is already at work on her second book in the Damaged Beauty series, titled The Corruption of Charlie Cross, slated for release in 2026.

Drawing from real-world scandals, it promises to expose the vulnerability of young women chasing fame.

For now, Margaret Gardiner remains an inspiration, a South African icon proving that life after 60 is not about fading, but shining brighter