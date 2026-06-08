TikTok told you to use it – but do skincare’s most viral ingredients actually work?

A new study ranks the most-hyped skincare ingredients by clinical evidence, revealing a significant gap between what goes viral and what genuinely delivers results.

Millions of 18-34-year-olds now turn to TikTok for skincare advice. But a March 2026 study set out to separate hype from science, reviewing clinical literature and cross-referencing it with social media data.

The result: a ranked breakdown of viral skincare ingredients – from genuinely effective to largely overstated.

“Awareness doesn’t always mean understanding. Many people buy anything with a viral ingredient without knowing how to use it correctly,” says Simon Hathway, CMO of Skinara. The expert unpacked the findings for us.

Retinoids: Gold standard – and most misused

Retinoids topped the rankings (8.5/10, clinical evidence 9/10), proven to improve wrinkles, texture, and acne. But only 18% of top retinol videos mention side effects, and just 12% explain correct application. Misuse can cause dryness and irritation.

How to use: Start low, two to three nights per week. Avoid acids. Apply to dry skin, then moisturise. Increase frequency slowly.

Vitamin C & glycolic acid: Powerful, easily ruined

Both scored 8/10 (clinical evidence 8.5/10), improving pigmentation and texture. But vitamin C degrades in air, light, or heat; glycolic acid strength is rarely distinguished online.

How to use: Vitamin C (10-20%) in dark, airtight bottles, mornings with SPF. Glycolic acid below 10% for daily use. Don’t layer them.

Niacinamide & hypochlorous acid: Solid performers

Niacinamide (7.5/10) and hypochlorous acid (7/10) offer strong clinical backing with low misuse risk for skincare routines – great for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Hyaluronic acid & snail mucin: Overpromised

Together generating more than 2 million weekly posts, both score 7/10 – but clinical reality lags behind hype. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, not an anti-ageing ingredient. Snail mucin’s active components are better studied individually.

How to use: Apply hyaluronic acid to damp skin, then seal with moisturiser. For snail mucin, consider separate ingredients for targeted results in your skincare routine.

Bakuchiol: A retinol alternative, with caveats

Scores 6/10 (clinical evidence 5.5/10) – less effective than retinoids but reasonable for sensitive skin, and is a hero ingredient for local retailers like W Beauty and EGG Beauty.

Topical PDRN (“Salmon sperm DNA”): Fastest-growing, weakest evidence

Scores just 4/10 (clinical evidence 3.5/10). Injectable PDRN has proven skincare uses, but topically, it’s comparable to a standard moisturiser.

How to use: Look for formulas with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, or ceramides.

Beef tallow: last place – and a risk

Ranks last (2/10, clinical evidence 1.5/10, misuse risk 8/10) despite more than 800 000 weekly posts. The use of this age-old ingredient is not supported by research, especially for acne-prone or sensitive skin.

The main takeaway from this is that clinical evidence moves slowly, but social media does not. Understanding an ingredient matters as much as buying it when tailoring your skincare routine.